Activision Blizzard Reveals Timeline for Titles on Xbox Game Pass

Activision Blizzard has provided an update on when players can expect to see games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Diablo 4 come to Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass service.

In a post on X, the company acknowledged the excitement revolving around the Microsoft acquisition. Many have assumed that, when the purchase is inevitably finalized, it will result in the entire Activision Blizzard catalog making its way over to the Xbox gaming subscription service. However, the soon-to-be-acquired company says that players might have to wait a while before they see Call of Duty games on Game Pass. Moreover, the company warns fans not to expect games like Modern Warfare 3 and Diablo 4 on Game Pass anytime in the next year.

It’s awesome to see anticipation building for Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® III. As we continue to work toward regulatory approval of the Microsoft deal, we’ve been getting some questions whether our upcoming and recently launched games will be available via Game Pass.



— Activision Blizzard (@ATVI_AB) October 9, 2023

“While we do not have plans to put Modern Warfare® III or Diablo IV into Game Pass this year, once the deal closes, we expect to start working with Xbox to bring our titles to more players around the world,” Activision Blizzard said. “And we anticipate that we would begin adding games into Game Pass sometime in the course of next year.”

Activision Blizzard games are coming to Game Pass, but it might be a while, at least according to the company itself. However, according to a report from Windows Central, the Call of Duty company is already working with Microsoft to bring a nice helping of classic games to Game Pass. As shared by two of the site’s anonymous sources, games could start hitting Game Pass as soon as the deal is finalized. If you’ve been keeping up with the grueling process that is Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard, you might know that rumors point to the deal going through this week, on Friday the 13th. We’ve yet to hear anything official, but if the rumors are true, then Xbox Game Pass subscribers might have a lot of great games to play this weekend.

The Microsoft, Activision Blizzard saga may finally come to an exciting conclusion later this week. If it does, you can be sure to read about it here.