Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer Trailer Offers Nostalgic Tour of Classic Maps, Beta Content Revealed

Activision and Sledgehammer Games have unveiled a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer trailer that reveals some of the maps and content players will enjoy when launch arrives for PC, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S in November.

Regardless of your feelings on current-day Call of Duty, today’s trailer packs a punch of nostalgia for fans who played the original Modern Warfare 2 when it came out in 2009. For starters, today’s video gives us a montage of some of the returning maps like Highrise, Terminal, Afghan, Derail, Underpass, Skidrow, and more. The freshened-up visuals in each location steal the show, but if you watch closely, you’ll also catch looks at new cosmetics for your Operators, new weapons, and even a few brief clips from the new Warzone map.

Some of those classic maps look like they’ll return almost exactly as you remember them, too. As pointed out by Charlie Intel, Highrise will feature the same suspended scaffolding lifts that allowed players to climb their way to the top of buildings back in 2009. So, it seems even some of the original game’s more unrealistic elements will be returning in Modern Warfare 3. The bow on Activision and Sledgehammer’s nostalgic trailer is the use of “Till I Collapse” by Eminem, which was prominently featured in the launch trailer for Modern Warfare 2. You can see today’s Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer trailer below.

PlayStation also published its own trailer that reveals which maps players will be able to enjoy when the beta test comes to PS4 and PS5 this weekend. Five maps will be playable: Favela, Estate, Rust, Skidrow, and Highrise. The beta begins October 6 for PlayStation players who pre-order Modern Warfare 3, with the test opening up to everyone else on PS4 and PS5 from October 8-10. Then, the following weekend, the beta returns for all PlayStation players while also opening up for Xbox and PC pre-order copies on October 12. Finally, from October 14-16, the open beta will be available to players on all platforms regardless of pre-order status.

The next big Modern Warfare 3 event is Call of Duty Next, a reveal presentation that will show off more of what’s to come. Call of Duty Next takes place October 5 and can be watched on the franchise’s YouTube and Twitch pages. Stay tuned for more information from Sledgehammer and Activision while we wait for Modern Warfare 3 to launch for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S on November 10, 2023.