Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Trailer Reveals Story Cinematic & a Few Easter Eggs

Activision, Sledgehammer Games, and Treyarch have revealed a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies trailer that tees up a new take on the series’ addictive multiplayer mode.

The four-minute video features no gameplay, but it does set up the events that lead to the introduction of Zombies in the Modern Warfare universe. The trailer begins by following an armed group as it searches a small town for some sort of weapon, which is later revealed to be a blue-and-purple vile. Once the vile explodes, it’s revealed to contain chemicals with the power to turn humans into the Zombies we know and love. Shortly after the incident sees dozens of undead rise from the grave, it is revealed that Task Force 141 will be the ones responsible for cleaning it all up. You can see Modern Warfare Zombies (MWZ) come to life in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 cinematic trailer below.

Call of Duty Zombies has played a major role in the franchise since its introduction in Call of Duty: World at War in 2008. Since then, the bonus mode has expanded with a bloody waterfall of new maps, characters, gameplay elements, and perhaps most importantly, lore. Although the Zombies story has typically been told in the form of Easter eggs, it’s remained as one of the most important aspects of the overall experience. Treyarch, which is largely responsible for the mode’s popularity, has, for the most part, kept the story following one path since its inception, though it’s unclear if the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 MWZ mode will tie into an existing narrative or create something new entirely.

Today’s MWZ trailer gives us a lot more to sink our teeth into, and if you look closely, you can see a few Easter eggs, such as Monkey Bombs, but it’s not the only clue we’ve been given so far. When the latest entry in Activision’s long-running series was properly revealed in August, the company shed light on how Zombies will fit into the overall Modern Warfare 3 package. So far, we know that the open-world mode will feature “some of the biggest enemies” in the history of the series, while also bringing in plenty of missions, secrets, and core Zombies features to explore. An image from the reveal also showed off an Evil Dead-like creature with a glowing blue mouth, though it’s unclear how this new monster will fit into the gameplay experience.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 launches for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S on November 10, 2023. Stay tuned for any updates on how it will inject Zombies into a new universe.