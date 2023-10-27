Can You Escape the Killers in Alan Wake 2’s Prologue, Answered

Alan Wake 2 kicks off with quite a shocking bang as you step into the role of a nameless man who finds himself pursued by a group of sinister, masked murders. It’s grim stuff so is there a way to escape the killer in Alan Wake 2‘s prologue?

Can You Get Away from the Killers in Alan Wake 2’s Prologue?

The short answer to that question is: No. You can duck and dive however you want but at a certain point you’ll be taken down, usually with a knife to the belly. Now, this isn’t to say that to say that you can’t at least give them a bit of a runaround first. It’s futile, yes. But if someone’s dead set on stabbing you, at least make them work for it.

If you want to feel the thrill of pursuit, you can turn left when the attackers emerge out of the woods, shouting all kinds of rambling nonsense in your direction. You jog (shamble?) down a small trail as the murders slowly chase you down. You can hear some more expository phrases being yelled into the wind but there’s all that important. Eventually you’ll see a tent and a camp fire, a lamp burning brightly to keep back the darkness. If you know anything about Alan Wake, that’s your safety zone. Unfortunately, your mystery character is gunned down before you reach the light. Cue the stabbing!

Without getting into spoilers, Alan Wake 2 teases the possibility of surviving this encounter but ultimately, the Nude Man’s fate is sealed. His death plays a key role in the game, serving as the inciting incident that spurs on the rest of the creepy action. If you want to get to the meat and potatoes of Alan Wake 2, I suggest making peace with the fact that Mr. Nude isn’t going to make it and instead charge straight into your attacks and get it over with. Something about doing that actually felt creepier to me…

I tried multiple escape attempts and all of them concluded with the same cutscene, so based on that, I think it’s same to assume how to choose to die in this scenario won’t impact anything later on in Alan Wake 2.

Regardless, that’s whether you can escape from the killers in Alan Wake 2‘s prologue.

