All Anime Shows & Movies Debuting and Returning in May 2024

We all could use some guidance when it comes to picking a new anime to watch because sometimes it can be a daunting task. To help out we’ve put together a list of all of the new anime kicking off in May 2024.

All Anime Releases in May 2024

Our below list only includes shows and movies debuting in May, other shows that are currently running will still be airing during the month, however, we have not included them in this article. For other suggestions, you can check out the best anime from this Spring season.

My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia will return on May 4 for its seventh season. This new season will run for 25 episodes concluding in late October. You can catch the show as it airs on Crunchyroll.

Demon Slayer

On May 12 Demon Slayer will finally return for The Hashira Training Arc. This Arc tells the story of the Hashira as they gear up for battle in a small time of peace. Right now it is unclear how many episodes will be in this season, but they’ll be released weekly on Crunchyroll.

Code Geass: Rose of the Recapture

Code Geass is finally back with another film which will land in theaters around Japan on May 10. Rose of the Recapture is told in four parts with the second coming on June 7, the third on July 5, and the final movie on Aug. 2. Again, these release dates are for Japan only. It will get a global release as a series via Disney Plus in June. This movie tells a story many years in the future from the original series with fresh new characters to meet.

Trapezium

Also released on May 10 in Japan is Trapezium. This Idol film tells the story of Yuu Azuma, a high schooler who will do anything to become an Idol. On her way to this goal, she sets four specific rules. There is no global release date for this film at this stage.

I☆Ris The Movie Full Energy

I☆Ris are bringing their musical magic to theaters around Japan on May 17. The new movie I☆Ris The Movie Full Energy will celebrate the 10th anniversary of this voice actress idol unit in style with new songs and a fresh adventure. There is no global release date for this film right now.

My Oni Girl

Netflix is launching a new anime film called My Oni Girl on May 24. As the name suggests, this movie follows a high schooler whose life changes drastically when he meets an Oni girl who’s come to the human world on a quest. You can watch this film on Netflix around the world on release day.

Uma Musume: Pretty Derby – Beginning of a New Era

Opening in Japanese theaters on May 24 is Uma Musume: Pretty Derby – Beginning of a New Era. This film follows Jungle Pocket as she sets out to take part in the Triple Crown Classic race, an event that you can only run once in a lifetime. International fans will need to wait for this film as there’s no release scheduled outside of Japan yet.

