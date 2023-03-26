John Wick: Chapter 4 is yet another entry in the action-packed, hyper-violent, dog-avenging movies series we all love. If you’re curious about who all the cast members are in John Wick: Chapter 4, you’ve come to the right place with the list below!

A List of the Main Cast Members in John Wick: Chapter 4

Keanu Reeves – John Wick

The man, the myth, the legend! You can’t have John Wick without the star of the show, Keanu Reeves. Back to reprise his role of John Wick, Keanu Reeves brings the action and guns like he’s a Call of Duty player while aiming to take your breath away.

Donnie Yen – Caine

Famous for his martial arts prowess in the Ip Man movie series, Donnie Yen is featured in John Wick: Chapter 4 as an assassin / martial artist named Caine, and as usual, some badass martial arts work is on display.

Bill Skarsgård – Marquis de Gramont

Best known for his work as Pennywise the Dancing Clown in the recent It horror films, Bill Skarsgård brings some excellent characterization to his role as the Marquis de Gramont, who is the key villain in the film. John Wick better be careful walking past any storm drains!

Laurence Fishburne – Bowery King

This man has a lot of history with Keanu Reeves, making movie screen magic together since the epic Matrix movie series. Laurence Fishburne’s character in John Wick, the Bowery King, has featured throughout the series, and he once again returns to play everyone’s favorite gun-running king of the bums.

Hiroyuki Sanada – Shimazu

Playing roles in the likes of Bullet Train, Mortal Kombat (2021), and Westworld, Hiroyuki Sanada is no stranger to making impactful appearances in action films. Sanada’s character Shimazu is the owner of the Continental Hotel in Osaka and a friend of John Wick.

Shamier Anderson – Tracker

Shamier Anderson is a versatile actor who appears in a number of TV shows and movies. He’s also an avid practitioner of kung fu and puts it to good use with his role among the cast members in John Wick: Chapter 4 as Tracker.

Lance Reddick – Charon

It might be hard for some to see Lance Reddick on screen after he sadly passed away. His role as Charon, the hotel manager of the Continental Hotel in New York, is iconic, and you can witness him perform the role again here (and one more time in Ballerina).

Rina Sawayama – Akira

Rina Sawayama is a Japanese-British pop superstar, and she dips her toes in the feature film acting waters by taking on the role of Akira in John Wick 4. Akira is the daughter of Shimazu and the concierge at the Osaka Continental Hotel.

Scott Adkins – Killa

Scott Adkins has been in a ton of action movies, so he feels right at home in a John Wick movie. He plays Killa, who is the German member of the High Table.

Ian McShane – Winston

Ian McShane has played the role of Winston (not to be confused with the large ape from Overwatch) throughout the John Wick series and once again plays the esteemed hotel owner of the Continental New York.

Marko Zaror – Chidi

Marko Zaror is a Chilean martial arts fighter and is known for his fight choreography, which makes him a great match among all the cast members for John Wick: Chapter 4. He plays the character Chidi.

Natalia Tena – Katia

Natalia Tena is best known for her role as Nymphadora Tonks in the Harry Potter series. She’s a welcome addition to the roster with her excellent acting abilities and plays a character called Katia.

Aimée Kwan – Mia

Aimee Kwan has only recently started to appear in feature films, with John Wick: Chapter 4 being by far the biggest film she’s been in thus far. She plays the character Mia.

That covers all the main cast members of John Wick: Chapter 4 — there is a ton of firepower in this lineup and some exciting new faces to see enter the franchise. Looking at the cast, this is one action movie you don’t want to miss!