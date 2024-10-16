Real Housewives: Why Did Dina Manzo’s Ex-Husband Go To Prison?

Before reality dating shows dominated TV, there were shows about people just living their lives, such as The Real Housewives of New Jersey. The program is still on, but it’s making headlines for the wrong reasons. So, why did Dina Manzo from The Real Housewives‘ ex-husband go to jail?

Thomas Manzo From The Real Housewives’ Trouble With the Law, Explained

Dina Cantin (formerly Manzo) was one of the original cast members of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. She appeared alongside her sister, Caroline Manzo, as the two were married to brothers, Albert and Thomas Manzo. However, Dina didn’t commit herself to the show as much as her sister, only being a main cast member for the first two seasons before returning to a couple of other stints.

The reality star still found her way, though, hosting a party-planning show on HGTV called Dina’s Party as well as launching a skincare line in 2016 and founding Project Ladybug, a nonprofit that helps children with cancer. Despite all the success, however, Dina’s Marriage to Thomas didn’t last. They separated in 2012, but their divorce wasn’t finalized until 2016. A year before that, Dina became seriously involved with Dave Cantin, and the two dealt with a traumatic experience.

In July 2015, Dave was assaulted with a weapon by John Perna, a member of the Lucchese crime family. In 2020, Perna pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, but that wasn’t the end of the story. It turns out that Thomas hired Perna in exchange for a discounted price for a wedding reception at a restaurant Thomas owned. The event was held one month after the attack on Dave.

Well, in June 2024, the walls closed in on Thomas, with him being convicted of conspiracy, falsifying and concealing documents, and committing a violent crime in aid of racketeering activity. A few months later, in October 2024, Thomas was sentenced to seven years in prison, and once he gets out, he’ll have to serve three years of supervised release, which is essentially a period of restricted freedom (via AP).

Dina and Dave have moved on with their lives. The pair married in June 2017, just a month after the attack, and have remained out of the spotlight for the most part.

And that’s why Dina Manzo from Real Housewives‘ ex-husband went to prison.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is available to stream on Peacock.

