90 Day Fiance: What Did Shekinah Look Like Before Plastic Surgery?

Shekinah Garner and Sarper Güven’s 90 Day Fiance relationship rubs a lot of people the wrong way. Sarper is very controlling, not allowing Shekinah to be her own person. So, some fans are curious about what Shekinah was like before Sarper was around and she had plastic surgery.

What Shekinah Looked Like Before 90 Day Fiance

When someone makes it big on reality TV, it can feel like they want to hide their old life, making it difficult to find images of them in the past to ensure their new image is maintained. That’s definitely the case for Shekinah, who looks completely different than she used to. Thankfully, 90 Day Fiance fans are pretty good sleuths and found some old photos:

What Plastic Surgery Has Shekinah From 90 Day Fiance Had?

The change is pretty drastic, but after the photos surfaced, Shekinah posted a video on Instagram to get ahead of the whole thing, revealing why she went through with all of the procedures. “I was age 39 in these photos and video… and feeling like I had tried everything besides surgery,” she wrote (via StyleCaster). “I had gone through a number of tragic losses in life that I felt prematurely aged me, and I was not happy with the loss of volume in my face and skin laxity in my neck. I had tried every facial product and treatment available to me, and obviously nothing provided surgery-like results… so it was time for actual surgery.”

Shekinah would get even more specific, though, listing all of the things she’s had done. “I did have two facelifts, two neck lifts, a brow lift, an upper blepharoplasty, I’ve had lip injections, I’ve had consistently had Botox, I’ve had two nose jobs,” she explained on her Instagram Stories. “I’ve had two boob jobs, I’ve had a lot of surgeries but most of them were on my face. My breasts were my only body surgery.”

Unfortunately, while Shekinah is more confident in her appearance these days, her love life is a different story. In a recent episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, she sat down with Sarper after a heated argument and confronted him about his actions. He agreed to work on his anger issues and even considered going to therapy, but it remains to be seen if they’ll stick together for the long haul.

And that’s what Shekinah from 90 Day Fiance looked like before plastic surgery.

90 Day Fiance airs new episodes on TLC.

