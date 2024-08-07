How Much Do the Real Housewives of New Jersey Make? Answered

The Real Housewives of New Jersey has been going for fourteen seasons. It’s entertaining, certainly, but what does the cast get out of it? Just how much do The Real Housewives of New Jersey make? Here’s the answer.

Here’s How Much the Real Housewives of New Jersey Make From the Show

The Real Housewives of New Jersey make up to $860,000 per season, or up to $62,000 per episode. Their pay hasn’t publicly been disclosed, but according to Parade, Teresa Giudice was getting paid $62,000 per episode in 2020. So she may be clearing a cool $1m per season if she chooses to stay on.

The newer and lower-profile housewives will be paid a little less. Jennifer Aydin, who joined in Season 9, was reportedly getting paid $100,000 per season, which comes out to just over $7,000 per episode. Granted, there’s probably plenty of RHoNJ footage you don’t see, but that’s no chump change. But that’s just the tip of the moneyberg.

How Else Do the Real Housewives of New Jersey Get Paid?

Some of The Real Housewives of New Jersey have their own professions, which aren’t directly related to the show. Melissa Gorga, for example, has her own clothes shop, Envy, which she opened in 2015. And Margaret Josephs launched her Macbeth collection in 1999, years before she was on the show.

However, being on the show has raised the profile of its stars immensely, to the point where they can leverage that fame for other deals. Teresa Giudice may have ended up going to jail, but it didn’t do her much harm to her career and she’s seriously in demand.

According to RadarOnline she was given a $750,000 advance to write the second volume of her memoirs. That’s not how much she made from sales, that’s the money she was given before she’d actually written it. That’s more than she got from a single season of the show.

Dolores Catania also has a paid partnership with Beautypass. And while we don’t know how much she got paid for that, it’s unlikely she’d have gotten that deal without being on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. She currently has 1 million followers on Instagram which no doubt was a deciding factor in her getting the deal.

So, aside from being paid between $7,000 – $62,000 per episode, being a Real Housewife of New Jersey is a payday in itself. While only the stars and their accountants know for sure, chances are they’re making more than double what they get paid for the show itself.

