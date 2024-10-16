Don’t Miss ‘Rivals’ Premiere Date for Show Based on Jilly Cooper’s ‘Rutshire Chronicles’ Books

Rivals, the series adaption of Jilly Cooper’s 1988 novel, is set to premiere on Friday, October 18, and we have all of the information you need surrounding the upcoming eight-part series!

The series is part of Cooper’s bestselling Rutshire Chronicles, which first released in 1985, with the first book Riders. Rivals, which was the second book in the chronicles, is set in 1986 and follows the rivalry between Rupert Campbell-Black, an Olympic horse-rider, and Conservative MP, and Lord Tony Baddingham, the controller of a fictional regional TV station called Corinium. Baddingham is desperate to keep his franchise and hires Irish talk show star Declan O’Hara and Cameron Cook, a brash executive, to produce Declan’s program. However, Declan and Cameron highly dislike each other, which throws a lot of controversy into the mix.

Where Can I Stream Rivals?

Rivals is set to hit streaming services on Friday, October 18. International fans can watch the series on Disney+ while the United States can catch new episodes on Hulu on the same day.

Who Stars in Rivals the Series?

Alex Hassell as Rupert Campbell-Black

David Tennant as Tony Baddingham

Aidan Turner as Declan O’Hara

Victoria Smurfit as Maud O’Hara

Danny Dyer as Freddie Jones

Bella Maclean as Taggie O

Emily Atack as Sarah Stratton

Nafessa Williams as Cameron Cook

Katherine Parkinson as Lizzie Vereker

The Trailer for Rivals the Series

“It’s 1986! You can have whatever you want!” a woman yells at the beginning of the video, which perfectly captures everything this new series has to offer in an upbeat, exciting 2-minute-long trailer. It goes into slight detail about the characters, involving their families and everything they stand for.

The trailer also perfectly encapsulates the love interests and triangles, more like tangled webs, that evolve throughout the series. It even dives into the fact that the wealthy are willing to do anything to get what they want. Phew! That was a whirlwind of a trailer, and we can’t wait to see what will unfold!

“I’m gonna destroy you,” Tony says at the end of the trailer, to which Rupert responds, “Have to try harder than that if you want to beat me.” Dun dun dun…

Where Can I Purchase the Rutshire Chronicles books?

If you would like to read the book before you watch the new series, you can purchase Rivals on Amazon. The entire Rutshire Chronicles is also available to purchase on Amazon, which consists of 11 books. But, if you’d prefer to jump right into the series, mark your calendars and get your Hulu subscription ready for Friday, October 18!

