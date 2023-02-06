Hi-Fi Rush is an awesome rhythm-based action game from developer Tango Gameworks and publisher Bethesda Softworks. It features a strong art style that is vibrant, colorful, and fun, plus some epic music to go along with bashing your enemies to the beat. One of the big standouts in the game are all the unique and interesting characters, which have some top-notch voice acting behind them bringing them to life. Check out this list of all the characters and their voice actors in Hi-Fi Rush.

A List of Characters and All Their Voice Actors in Hi-Fi Rush

Chai – Robbie Daymond

Peppermint – Erica Lindbeck

Macaron – Gabe Kunda

CNMN – Sunil Malhotra

Rekka – Misty Lee

Zanzo, CAR-11E, VA-SER – Todd Haberkorn

Korsica – Sarah Elmaleh

Mimosa – Camilla Arfwedson

Roquefort – David Fane

Kale Vandelay, the Narrator, SEB-AAA, and HG-0G – Roger Craig Smith

Roxanne Vandelay – Rahnuma Panthaky

The Announcer, Hype-Man, and SBR-001 #2 – Bumper Robinson

PA-D0, and TEC-78 – Trevor Devall

OL-404, and LU-C1LLE – Amanda Kruger

You may recognize some of the names on this list but can’t quite remember what else they’re known for, so we’ll help jog your memory.

Robbie Daymond has worked across video games and anime primarily. You may recognize his recent work playing Fret in Halo Infinite, Dorian Storm in Critical Role, and Jugram Haschwalth in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War.

Erica Lindbeck has been a voice actor across a lot of games, most notably 2018’s Spider-Man game as Black Cat. She’s also recently voiced Captain Marvel in Marvel’s Midnight Suns and Hrist in God of War Ragnarok.

Gabe Kunda works mainly across games and anime and has voiced characters such as Newcastle in Apex Legends, Gueldre in Black Clover, and Rock Lock in My Hero Academia.

Sunil Malhotra has been working his charismatic voice across a wide variety of games and media with some standouts being the likes of Jun in Halo: Reach, Kung Lao in Mortal Kombat 11, and Gilmore in The Legend of Vox Machina.

Roger Craig Smith has played some legendary and recognizable characters across a whole slew of games and shows. He plays Ezio in the Assassin’s Creed series, Batman in Batman: Arkham Origins, and Sonic the Hedgehog in lots of media, including Sonic Frontiers. Some heavy hitters right there!

Thanks to all these talented voice actors, the characters really shine throughout Hi-Fi Rush and tie in the excellent aesthetics, beats you can’t help but bop to, fun combat, and engaging story into a top-notch experience.