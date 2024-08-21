When Is The Star Wars Outlaws Review Embargo?

Star Wars Outlaws is an ambitious new addition to the franchise touting the label as the very first open-world Star Wars game. For that reason many fans are intrigued, and here’s when reviews will give you a better idea of what it’s like.

When Will Star Wars Outlaws Reviews Arrive?

The review embargo for Star Wars Outlaws will be lifted on Aug. 26, 2024, at 5 am PT, so expect to see reviews for the game surface early on Monday morning.

With Star Wars Outlaws scheduled to release on Aug. 30, 2024, that means you’ll get a few days to read and digest reviews before deciding whether or not the game is right for you, and if you should purchase it on launch. There’s typically a variety of lead times for reviews before the launch of a game which can span between one week, and as short as one day. For Star Wars Outlaws, four days is a decent amount of time for fans to make up their minds.

Reviews for Star Wars Outlaws won’t include any major spoilers, but they will give you a great idea of how the game plays, and what state it is in days before its arrival. With so many games shipping incomplete, or with major issues nowadays, it’s good to read reviews to be sure that everything is in working order before spending your money.

Star Wars Outlaws will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC, and we expect reviews will cover across all of these platforms. Expect to see a review for the game posted here at Escapist Magazine once the embargo lifts.

Pre-orders are available for Star Wars Outlaws now and will provide players with some extra in-game goodies for making plans before launch day. There are also several versions of that game available so be sure to check which one is best for you.

