All Characters’ Favorite Food in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (Cooking Battle Meal Guide)

Ready, set, cook.
Published: Apr 23, 2024 05:25 pm

The Cooking Battle minigame can be very challenging if you don’t know the favorite meals of the heroes critiquing Kurtz’s cooking skills. Here’s a list of all characters’ favorite food in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes so you know which of your unlocked recipes to pick.

All Favorite Food in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

Each time you play a Cooking Battle round, you’ll be trying to impress four characters picked at random from your list of recruited heroes. It can be very difficult to remember the favorite food of over 100 characters in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, so here’s the full list of everyone’s favorite meal:

CharacterFavorite Meal
AireOmurice
AleiorStar Fruit
AllabyChocolate Cookies
AlweGrilled Tutuva
AoiCream Dorayaki
BarnardSpiced Coffee
B’babaSukiyaki
CabanaStrawberry Milk
CaineCorn Soup
CarrieShrimp Doria
CassandraWine from Bronni
ChandraApples
ChronChocolate Medals
CJMega Katsu Curry
ClarkeHerbal Tea
Code LMint Chocolate Ice Cream
DaltonOnion Soup
DijkstraAnchovies
DouglasPasta Carbonara
Dr. CorqueBaumkuchen
DurlanBeef Jerky
El AlicantoTlayuda
ElektraFrench Fries
EnoeApple Pie
EumaMelon
FalwardStuffed Bell Peppers
FayeAnything Tasty
FoxielKiwifruit
FrancescaTomahawk Steak
FridaLollipops
FumeMabo Tofu
GaldorfPineapple
GalladurCold, Stiff Drinks
GarooPavlova
GarrPancakes with Extra Cream
GieranTomato
GiginaPineapple
GlenMega Katsudon
GocteauSteak with Extra Garlic
GoldsmidPocket Whiskey
HakuginBaked Flan
HeinrichHoney Tea
HildiSugar Toast
HiroChocolate
HoganSalmon Steak
HuangMiso Soup with Clams
IrisTea with Biscuits
IshaRed-Hot Tom Yam Kung
IugoSalted Plums
IvyMilk
JanquisSeafood Marinade
JorhanSautéed Lamb
KallathorApples
KassiusSteak Topped with Egg
KerrinLemon Honey Pickles
KogenRice Balls
KurotoRabbit Stew
LakianGreen Salad
LamMee Siam
LarlaSavarin
LeeneRabbit Stew
LeonHot Sandwiches
LianSuper Spicy Ramen
LilwnJuice with Honey
MandieVegetable Juice
MarinMushroom Risotto
MarisaHerb Chicken
MarkusChampagne
MarietteCherries
MarthaOmelet
MaureusSautéed Chicken Breast
MaximRoast Beef
MelloreChocolate Cake
MelridgeDuck Soup
MihluBlueberry Pie
MilanaPiping Hot Hamburg Steak
MioSasa Dango
MomoStrawberry Parfait
NellCream Cake
NilGlazed Carrots
NowaAny Meat Dish
OrmondOmelet
PaquiaSteamed Bread
PastoleYour Home Cooking
PerrielleTomato-Cheese-Sandwich
PieterAnything is Delicious
PohlPot-au-feu
PrunellaLamb Chops
QuinnRaclette
ReidAsparagus Wrapped in Meat
ReynaHamburg Steak
RiufanSpring Rolls
RodyPretzels
RohanSalmon Meuniére
RudySpicy Soybean Soup
SabineDried Fruit
ScarletFresh Spring Roll
SeignPoached Eggs
SelbinethEyeball Gummies
ShixeenSandwiches
SkydAvocado Roll
SquashSpinach Quiche
StadlerChili con Carne
SumireCheese Fondue
SydCream Cheese on Crackers
ValentinBitter Chocolate
VorrdiceMashed Potatoes
WayveCaramel Bars
WylerVegetable Juice
YaeluBlueberry Pie
YmirVegetable Juice
YuferiusAvocado Sushi
YulinMaron Glacé
YumeRolled Omelet
YusukeCharred Hamburg Steak
YuthusSpicy Chicken
ZabiBean Soup

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

