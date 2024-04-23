All Characters’ Favorite Food in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (Cooking Battle Meal Guide)

The Cooking Battle minigame can be very challenging if you don’t know the favorite meals of the heroes critiquing Kurtz’s cooking skills. Here’s a list of all characters’ favorite food in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes so you know which of your unlocked recipes to pick.

All Favorite Food in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

Each time you play a Cooking Battle round, you’ll be trying to impress four characters picked at random from your list of recruited heroes. It can be very difficult to remember the favorite food of over 100 characters in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, so here’s the full list of everyone’s favorite meal:

Character Favorite Meal Aire Omurice Aleior Star Fruit Allaby Chocolate Cookies Alwe Grilled Tutuva Aoi Cream Dorayaki Barnard Spiced Coffee B’baba Sukiyaki Cabana Strawberry Milk Caine Corn Soup Carrie Shrimp Doria Cassandra Wine from Bronni Chandra Apples Chron Chocolate Medals CJ Mega Katsu Curry Clarke Herbal Tea Code L Mint Chocolate Ice Cream Dalton Onion Soup Dijkstra Anchovies Douglas Pasta Carbonara Dr. Corque Baumkuchen Durlan Beef Jerky El Alicanto Tlayuda Elektra French Fries Enoe Apple Pie Euma Melon Falward Stuffed Bell Peppers Faye Anything Tasty Foxiel Kiwifruit Francesca Tomahawk Steak Frida Lollipops Fume Mabo Tofu Galdorf Pineapple Galladur Cold, Stiff Drinks Garoo Pavlova Garr Pancakes with Extra Cream Gieran Tomato Gigina Pineapple Glen Mega Katsudon Gocteau Steak with Extra Garlic Goldsmid Pocket Whiskey Hakugin Baked Flan Heinrich Honey Tea Hildi Sugar Toast Hiro Chocolate Hogan Salmon Steak Huang Miso Soup with Clams Iris Tea with Biscuits Isha Red-Hot Tom Yam Kung Iugo Salted Plums Ivy Milk Janquis Seafood Marinade Jorhan Sautéed Lamb Kallathor Apples Kassius Steak Topped with Egg Kerrin Lemon Honey Pickles Kogen Rice Balls Kuroto Rabbit Stew Lakian Green Salad Lam Mee Siam Larla Savarin Leene Rabbit Stew Leon Hot Sandwiches Lian Super Spicy Ramen Lilwn Juice with Honey Mandie Vegetable Juice Marin Mushroom Risotto Marisa Herb Chicken Markus Champagne Mariette Cherries Martha Omelet Maureus Sautéed Chicken Breast Maxim Roast Beef Mellore Chocolate Cake Melridge Duck Soup Mihlu Blueberry Pie Milana Piping Hot Hamburg Steak Mio Sasa Dango Momo Strawberry Parfait Nell Cream Cake Nil Glazed Carrots Nowa Any Meat Dish Ormond Omelet Paquia Steamed Bread Pastole Your Home Cooking Perrielle Tomato-Cheese-Sandwich Pieter Anything is Delicious Pohl Pot-au-feu Prunella Lamb Chops Quinn Raclette Reid Asparagus Wrapped in Meat Reyna Hamburg Steak Riufan Spring Rolls Rody Pretzels Rohan Salmon Meuniére Rudy Spicy Soybean Soup Sabine Dried Fruit Scarlet Fresh Spring Roll Seign Poached Eggs Selbineth Eyeball Gummies Shixeen Sandwiches Skyd Avocado Roll Squash Spinach Quiche Stadler Chili con Carne Sumire Cheese Fondue Syd Cream Cheese on Crackers Valentin Bitter Chocolate Vorrdice Mashed Potatoes Wayve Caramel Bars Wyler Vegetable Juice Yaelu Blueberry Pie Ymir Vegetable Juice Yuferius Avocado Sushi Yulin Maron Glacé Yume Rolled Omelet Yusuke Charred Hamburg Steak Yuthus Spicy Chicken Zabi Bean Soup

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

