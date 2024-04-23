All Characters’ Favorite Food in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (Cooking Battle Meal Guide)

The Cooking Battle minigame can be very challenging if you don’t know the favorite meals of the heroes critiquing Kurtz’s cooking skills. Here’s a list of all characters’ favorite food in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes so you know which of your unlocked recipes to pick.
All Favorite Food in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
Each time you play a Cooking Battle round, you’ll be trying to impress four characters picked at random from your list of recruited heroes. It can be very difficult to remember the favorite food of over 100 characters in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, so here’s the full list of everyone’s favorite meal:
|Character
|Favorite Meal
|Aire
|Omurice
|Aleior
|Star Fruit
|Allaby
|Chocolate Cookies
|Alwe
|Grilled Tutuva
|Aoi
|Cream Dorayaki
|Barnard
|Spiced Coffee
|B’baba
|Sukiyaki
|Cabana
|Strawberry Milk
|Caine
|Corn Soup
|
|Carrie
|Shrimp Doria
|Cassandra
|Wine from Bronni
|Chandra
|Apples
|Chron
|Chocolate Medals
|CJ
|Mega Katsu Curry
|Clarke
|Herbal Tea
|Code L
|Mint Chocolate Ice Cream
|Dalton
|Onion Soup
|Dijkstra
|Anchovies
|Douglas
|Pasta Carbonara
|
|Dr. Corque
|Baumkuchen
|Durlan
|Beef Jerky
|El Alicanto
|Tlayuda
|Elektra
|French Fries
|Enoe
|Apple Pie
|Euma
|Melon
|Falward
|Stuffed Bell Peppers
|Faye
|Anything Tasty
|Foxiel
|Kiwifruit
|Francesca
|Tomahawk Steak
|
|Frida
|Lollipops
|Fume
|Mabo Tofu
|Galdorf
|Pineapple
|Galladur
|Cold, Stiff Drinks
|Garoo
|Pavlova
|Garr
|Pancakes with Extra Cream
|Gieran
|Tomato
|Gigina
|Pineapple
|Glen
|Mega Katsudon
|Gocteau
|Steak with Extra Garlic
|
|Goldsmid
|Pocket Whiskey
|Hakugin
|Baked Flan
|Heinrich
|Honey Tea
|Hildi
|Sugar Toast
|Hiro
|Chocolate
|Hogan
|Salmon Steak
|Huang
|Miso Soup with Clams
|Iris
|Tea with Biscuits
|Isha
|Red-Hot Tom Yam Kung
|Iugo
|Salted Plums
|
|Ivy
|Milk
|Janquis
|Seafood Marinade
|Jorhan
|Sautéed Lamb
|Kallathor
|Apples
|Kassius
|Steak Topped with Egg
|Kerrin
|Lemon Honey Pickles
|Kogen
|Rice Balls
|Kuroto
|Rabbit Stew
|Lakian
|Green Salad
|Lam
|Mee Siam
|
|Larla
|Savarin
|Leene
|Rabbit Stew
|Leon
|Hot Sandwiches
|Lian
|Super Spicy Ramen
|Lilwn
|Juice with Honey
|Mandie
|Vegetable Juice
|Marin
|Mushroom Risotto
|Marisa
|Herb Chicken
|Markus
|Champagne
|Mariette
|Cherries
|
|Martha
|Omelet
|Maureus
|Sautéed Chicken Breast
|Maxim
|Roast Beef
|Mellore
|Chocolate Cake
|Melridge
|Duck Soup
|Mihlu
|Blueberry Pie
|Milana
|Piping Hot Hamburg Steak
|Mio
|Sasa Dango
|Momo
|Strawberry Parfait
|Nell
|Cream Cake
|
|Nil
|Glazed Carrots
|Nowa
|Any Meat Dish
|Ormond
|Omelet
|Paquia
|Steamed Bread
|Pastole
|Your Home Cooking
|Perrielle
|Tomato-Cheese-Sandwich
|Pieter
|Anything is Delicious
|Pohl
|Pot-au-feu
|Prunella
|Lamb Chops
|Quinn
|Raclette
|
|Reid
|Asparagus Wrapped in Meat
|Reyna
|Hamburg Steak
|Riufan
|Spring Rolls
|Rody
|Pretzels
|Rohan
|Salmon Meuniére
|Rudy
|Spicy Soybean Soup
|Sabine
|Dried Fruit
|Scarlet
|Fresh Spring Roll
|Seign
|Poached Eggs
|Selbineth
|Eyeball Gummies
|
|Shixeen
|Sandwiches
|Skyd
|Avocado Roll
|Squash
|Spinach Quiche
|Stadler
|Chili con Carne
|Sumire
|Cheese Fondue
|Syd
|Cream Cheese on Crackers
|Valentin
|Bitter Chocolate
|Vorrdice
|Mashed Potatoes
|Wayve
|Caramel Bars
|Wyler
|Vegetable Juice
|Yaelu
|Blueberry Pie
|Ymir
|Vegetable Juice
|Yuferius
|Avocado Sushi
|Yulin
|Maron Glacé
|Yume
|Rolled Omelet
|Yusuke
|Charred Hamburg Steak
|Yuthus
|Spicy Chicken
|Zabi
|Bean Soup
Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.
