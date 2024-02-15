All Dragon Race Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

The “Dragon Race” tournament is here in Monopoly GO, so here’s our list of all the rewards, prizes, and milestones you can get during the event.

Every Reward & Milestone for “Dragon Race” in Monopoly GO, Listed

Here’s a list of all the rewards and prizes you can get for hitting the milestones in the “Dragon Race” tournament in Monopoly GO. I’ve compiled the list based on my own experience cross-referenced against the list posted by the Monopoly GO Wiki.

Milestone Level Points Required Reward 1 55 40 Dice Rolls 2 40 Sticker Pack 3 90 70 Dice Rolls 4 130 5-minute High Roller 5 110 80 Dice Rolls 6 150 Cash 7 200 Sticker Pack 8 250 15-minute Mega Heist 9 225 Sticker Pack 10 275 175 Dice Rolls 11 300 Cash 12 400 Sticker Pack 13 375 250 Dice Rolls 14 425 Cash 15 500 20-minute Rent Frenzy 16 600 375 Dice Rolls 17 550 Sticker Pack 18 700 Cash 19 800 500 Dice Rolls 20 1,000 Cash 21 900 Cash 22 1,300 750 Dice Rolls 23 1,500 15-minute Cash Grab 24 1.800 Cash 25 2,000 1,200 Dice Rolls

How to Play the Monopoly GO “Dragon Race” Tournament

Like other leaderboard, the “Dragon Race” tournament in Monopoly GO gives players tokens for landing on any Railroad square. Just how many tokens you get depends on what happens when you land on the location, and your dice multiplier. There’s no way I know of to influence what happens. Regardless, here’s a list of what you get for what action below.

Shutdown:

Blocked = +2 tokens

Success = +4 tokens

Bank Heist:

Small = +4 tokens (Currently +8)

Large = +6 tokens (Currently: +12)

Bankrupt = +8 tokens (Currently +16)

When Does the Tournament End?

The “Dragon Race” tournament started on February 15 at 1PM and will end on February 16 at 1PM/

How to Get More Dice Rolls

Getting more dice rolls is essential to succeeding at the “Dragon Race” tournament in Monopoly GO. The best way to do that is to hit the milestones on either the tournament or the event going on at the same time. In this case, it’s “Cupid’s Cuties.” Increase your dice multiplier when you’re 6-8 squares away from your target to increase your chances of getting tokens, and thus hitting milestones and getting dice rolls as rewards.

Otherwise, I always recommend checking out our list of free dice rolls. We update the links on this page here daily, and they’re really useful for doing well in Monopoly GO‘s events and tournaments.

