All Dragon Race Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

An image for the Dragon Race tournament in Monopoly GO showing the logo for the event above Mr. Monopoly with a dragon.

The “Dragon Race” tournament is here in Monopoly GO, so here’s our list of all the rewards, prizes, and milestones you can get during the event.

Every Reward & Milestone for “Dragon Race” in Monopoly GO, Listed

Here’s a list of all the rewards and prizes you can get for hitting the milestones in the “Dragon Race” tournament in Monopoly GO. I’ve compiled the list based on my own experience cross-referenced against the list posted by the Monopoly GO Wiki.

Milestone LevelPoints RequiredReward
15540 Dice Rolls
240Sticker Pack
39070 Dice Rolls
41305-minute High Roller
511080 Dice Rolls
6150Cash
7200Sticker Pack
825015-minute Mega Heist
9225Sticker Pack
10275175 Dice Rolls
11300Cash
12400Sticker Pack
13375250 Dice Rolls
14425Cash
1550020-minute Rent Frenzy
16600375 Dice Rolls
17550Sticker Pack
18700Cash
19800500 Dice Rolls
201,000Cash
21900Cash
221,300750 Dice Rolls
231,50015-minute Cash Grab
241.800Cash
252,0001,200 Dice Rolls

How to Play the Monopoly GO “Dragon Race” Tournament

An image for the Dragon Race tournament in Monopoly GO showing the logo for the event above Mr. Monopoly with a dragon. The image is part of an article on all the rewards and prizes you can get for hitting the milestones in the Dragon Race tournament in Monopoly GO.

Like other leaderboard, the “Dragon Race” tournament in Monopoly GO gives players tokens for landing on any Railroad square. Just how many tokens you get depends on what happens when you land on the location, and your dice multiplier. There’s no way I know of to influence what happens. Regardless, here’s a list of what you get for what action below.

Shutdown:

Blocked = +2 tokens

Success = +4 tokens

Bank Heist:

Small = +4 tokens (Currently +8)

Large = +6 tokens (Currently: +12)

Bankrupt = +8 tokens (Currently +16)

When Does the Tournament End?

The “Dragon Race” tournament started on February 15 at 1PM and will end on February 16 at 1PM/

How to Get More Dice Rolls

Getting more dice rolls is essential to succeeding at the “Dragon Race” tournament in Monopoly GO. The best way to do that is to hit the milestones on either the tournament or the event going on at the same time. In this case, it’s “Cupid’s Cuties.” Increase your dice multiplier when you’re 6-8 squares away from your target to increase your chances of getting tokens, and thus hitting milestones and getting dice rolls as rewards.

Otherwise, I always recommend checking out our list of free dice rolls. We update the links on this page here daily, and they’re really useful for doing well in Monopoly GO‘s events and tournaments.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

