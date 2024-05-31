All Dragon’s Dogma 2 May 31 Update Patch Notes

Dragon’s Dogma 2 was a huge hit at launch, and Capcom has continued to support the game by pushing out small patches and updates to improve its performance.

The game has just gotten a new update on consoles and PC, and these are largely quality-of-life improvements that should help make the overall gameplay experience feel smoother. There are also a few bug fixes for issues that have resulted in quests being impossible to complete, as well as other cosmetic fixes.

PS5/Xbox Series X|S/Steam

Increasing the maximum number of items that can be put in the storage from 1,000 to 3,000.

Fixing issues in which “Bandit Eyepatch” and “Lordly Eyepatch” were not available.

Fixing issue with progression in the Guardian Gigantus quest becoming impossible after playing the cinematic.

Fixing issues with Pawns’ cosmetics appearing different in other players’ worlds.

Fixing some additional issues where the Main Pawn speaks support Pawn’s dialogue.

Miscellaneous bug fixes.

Steam Only

Adding DLSS Frame Generation to “Graphics” in Options.

Fixing issues where sometimes terrain wasn’t displayed when using some graphics boards.

Nothing too major here, but should hopefully resolve some performance issues for players. In the previous update, Capcom also scaled back the frequency of the notorious Dragonsplague infection, which could often result in entire cities getting completely destroyed and causing several side quests to get bricked.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is now available on PC and consoles.

