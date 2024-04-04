All English Dub Voice Actors & Cast List for Mashle: Magic and Muscles

If you’ve been watching Mashle: Magic and Muscles’ English dub you’ve probably heard voices that you know, but aren’t quite sure where from. Well, you can relax. We’ve got you covered with the full English dub voice cast list for Mashle.

All English Dub Voice Actors & Cast List for Mashle

Image via Crunchyroll

Aleks Le as Mash Burnedead

Voicing the main man Mash Burnedead is Aleks Le, a voice acting veteran who has appeared in iconic franchises like Dragon Ball Super, Demon Slayer, Bleach, and more recently Solo Leveling. These aren’t the only places you may recognize his voice, Le also worked on the Disney hit Raya and the Last Dragon.

Anjali Kunapeni as Lemon Irvine

You might recognize the voice of Lemon from shows like Jujutsu Kaisen, Beyblade Burst QuadStrike, or games like Genshin Impact and even Fortnite. Anjali Kunapeni is another voice-acting veteran who has worked mostly in gaming and anime.

Ben Diskin as Dot Barrett

Dot is voiced by Ben Diskin in Mashle. The talent has also worked on some giant franchises like Naruto Shippuden, Black Clover, Digimon, and The Seven Deadly Sins. He has also worked on major cartoons like Hey Arnold! And Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Brian Anderson as Finn Ames

Brian Anderson voices Finn and you might recognize his voice from Beyblade Burst Rise, Kuroko’s Basketball, or the game Pokémon Masters.

Stephen Fu as Lance Crown

Finally, Stephen Fu voices Lance. Fu is most well known for his starring role in Squid Game alongside voicing work for My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer, Black Clover, and Attack on Titan. Alongside this, he also appeared in massive games like Starfield and Spider-Man 2.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles English Voice Cast

Alan Lee as Orter Madl

Alejandro Saab as Silva Iron

Amanda Lee as Lauren Cabasse

Bill Butts as Olore Andrew

Bob Carter as Sorting Unicorn

Brandon McInnis as Cell War

Caleb Yen as Milo Genius

Cristina Vee as Sophina Brivia

Daman Mills as Wirth Madl

Darius Marquis Johnson as Renatus Revol

Dave Wallace as Young Regro

David Lodge as Wahlberg Baigan

David Vincent as Claude Lucci

Erik Scott Kimerer as Lloyd Cavill

Frank Todaro as Farman Cregos

Grant Maneetapho as Rhodes Ames

Greg Chun as Lance’s Father / Narrator

Griffin Puatu as Carpaccio Luo-Yang

Howard Wang as Abel Walker

Jalen K. Cassell as Innocent Zero

Kaiji Tang as Tom Knowles

Kayleigh McKee as Margarette Macaron

Khoi Dao as Shuen Getsuku

Kirk Thornton as Regro Burnedead

LilyPichu as Love Cute

Lisa Reimold as Anna Crown

Lucien Dodge as Anser Shinri

Marin Miller as Abyss Razor

Ray Chase as Rayne Ames

Sean Chiplock as Ryoh Grantz

Zeno Robinson as Kaldo Gehenna

