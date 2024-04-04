All English Dub Voice Actors & Cast List for Mashle: Magic and Muscles

If you’ve been watching Mashle: Magic and Muscles’ English dub you’ve probably heard voices that you know, but aren’t quite sure where from. Well, you can relax. We’ve got you covered with the full English dub voice cast list for Mashle.
All English Dub Voice Actors & Cast List for Mashle
Aleks Le as Mash Burnedead
Voicing the main man Mash Burnedead is Aleks Le, a voice acting veteran who has appeared in iconic franchises like Dragon Ball Super, Demon Slayer, Bleach, and more recently Solo Leveling. These aren’t the only places you may recognize his voice, Le also worked on the Disney hit Raya and the Last Dragon.
Anjali Kunapeni as Lemon Irvine
You might recognize the voice of Lemon from shows like Jujutsu Kaisen, Beyblade Burst QuadStrike, or games like Genshin Impact and even Fortnite. Anjali Kunapeni is another voice-acting veteran who has worked mostly in gaming and anime.
Ben Diskin as Dot Barrett
Dot is voiced by Ben Diskin in Mashle. The talent has also worked on some giant franchises like Naruto Shippuden, Black Clover, Digimon, and The Seven Deadly Sins. He has also worked on major cartoons like Hey Arnold! And Avatar: The Last Airbender.
Brian Anderson as Finn Ames
Brian Anderson voices Finn and you might recognize his voice from Beyblade Burst Rise, Kuroko’s Basketball, or the game Pokémon Masters.
Stephen Fu as Lance Crown
Finally, Stephen Fu voices Lance. Fu is most well known for his starring role in Squid Game alongside voicing work for My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer, Black Clover, and Attack on Titan. Alongside this, he also appeared in massive games like Starfield and Spider-Man 2.
Mashle: Magic and Muscles English Voice Cast
- Alan Lee as Orter Madl
- Alejandro Saab as Silva Iron
- Amanda Lee as Lauren Cabasse
- Bill Butts as Olore Andrew
- Bob Carter as Sorting Unicorn
- Brandon McInnis as Cell War
- Caleb Yen as Milo Genius
- Cristina Vee as Sophina Brivia
- Daman Mills as Wirth Madl
- Darius Marquis Johnson as Renatus Revol
- Dave Wallace as Young Regro
- David Lodge as Wahlberg Baigan
- David Vincent as Claude Lucci
- Erik Scott Kimerer as Lloyd Cavill
- Frank Todaro as Farman Cregos
- Grant Maneetapho as Rhodes Ames
- Greg Chun as Lance’s Father / Narrator
- Griffin Puatu as Carpaccio Luo-Yang
- Howard Wang as Abel Walker
- Jalen K. Cassell as Innocent Zero
- Kaiji Tang as Tom Knowles
- Kayleigh McKee as Margarette Macaron
- Khoi Dao as Shuen Getsuku
- Kirk Thornton as Regro Burnedead
- LilyPichu as Love Cute
- Lisa Reimold as Anna Crown
- Lucien Dodge as Anser Shinri
- Marin Miller as Abyss Razor
- Ray Chase as Rayne Ames
- Sean Chiplock as Ryoh Grantz
- Zeno Robinson as Kaldo Gehenna