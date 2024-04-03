Does Mash Burnedead Have Magic in Mashle?

Magic is the key tool in Mashle: Magic and Muscles, so it was surprising to see Mash who seemingly has no access to it at all. This lack of magic drives the plot in Mashle so naturally, you might be wondering if he ever actually has magic hidden away.

Recommended Videos

Does Mash Ever Get Magic Powers?

Screenshot via Crunchyroll

Unless you count Muscles Magic then no, Mash does not have the ability to use any magic at all. Instead, he has incredible physical strength and control over his body that can match and even surpass the strongest magic users in the universe.

Mash has speed and power that aren’t human, and as we see in the show and manga there are very few characters who can keep up. To complement this, the hero is incredibly durable and has endurance that allows him to outlast his opponent and forge a solution to take them down. These paired with his inhuman reflexes and senses make him almost unbeatable.

While he has no magic power Mash has coined the term Muscles Magic. This unique style of fighting called magic doesn’t use any magical abilities, just sheer strength and muscles. There are several attacks that Mash can unleash from this style including Ballista Knuckle, Bing Bang Dash, Guillotine Kick, and Hell Fall. These aren’t all of Mash’s movies and in the manga, we see a whole lot more unveiled in his later battles.

The one weakness that Mash has isn’t even connected to his lack of magic. No, the thing that can turn this powerful hero into one of us is studying. Fortunately, this doesn’t seem to factor into combat too often so typically Mash is safe.

We understand that this might be disappointing. Typically in a show like Mashle the protagonist eventually unlocks some hidden magic later in the story—just like Black Clover, but no. In Mashle things stay relatively exactly how they are from the start and that’s one of the things that makes Mash as a character unique.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more