With any open-world game, there’s nothing more important than a solid fast traveling system, and longtime Harry Potter fans will be delighted that this mechanic is in the form of the series famous Floo Flame network. This series of fireplaces that allows for teleportation-style travel has countless locations throughout not only Hogwarts, but off campus in the game’s many other locations as well. And better yet, while some are in the classic fireplace locations, there are new options that expand upon the lore. We are going to detail all the Floo Flame locations in Hogwarts Legacy here.
The List of All the Floo Flame Locations in Hogwarts Legacy, Plus How to Use and Activate Them
There are more than 80 Floo Flame locations to speed up traveling between and revisiting areas. Keep in mind that, to be able to access them, you will need to discover them first, but like in most open-world games, gaining access will make traveling across the open world significantly easier. To find them, just be on the lookout for bright green flames that appear in fireplaces or other locations like wall-mounted torches or bonfires. To activate them, you simply must approach the light.
To use the Floo Flame locations, all you have to do is pull up the map screen and select the Floo Flame portal you wish to fast travel to. Keep in mind maps will be specific to different locations like Hogwarts, Hogsmeade, and more, so to access those you will need to flip between maps if that is your needed destination.
With that in mind, watch out for all the Floo Flame spots in these locations of Hogwarts Legacy:
Hogwarts Locations
Astronomy Wing
- Astronomy Tower
- Charms Classroom
- Defence Against the Dark Arts Tower
- Defence Against the Dark Arts Classroom
- Professor Fig’s Classroom
- Transfiguration Classroom
- Transfiguration Courtyard
Bell Tower Wing
- Bell Tower Courtyard
- Flying Class Lawn
- Beasts Classroom
- Hogwarts North Exit
- West Tower
The Grand Staircase
- Grand Staircase
- Grand Staircase Tower
- Lower Grand Staircase
- Quad Courtyard
- Ravenclaw Tower
- Ravenclaw Common Room (For Ravenclaws only)
- Slytherin Common Room (For Slytherins only)
- Trophy Room
The Great Hall
- Boathouse
- Great Hall
- Hufflepuff Common Room (For Hufflepuffs only)
- Viaduct Courtyard
The Library Annex
- Central Hall
- Divination Classroom
- Greenhouses
- Library
- Potions Classroom
“Secret Rooms”
- The Map Chamber
- Room of Requirement
The South Wing
- Clock Tower Courtyard
- Faculty Tower
- Hospital Wing
- Hogwarts South Exit
- Gryffindor Common Room (For Gryffindors only)
Hogsmeade
- North Hogsmeade
- South Hogsmeade
- West Hogsmeade
The Highlands Locations and Beyond
North Ford Bog
- Pitt-Upon-Ford
- San Bakar’s Tower
- East North Ford Bog
- North Ford Bog
Forbidden Forest
- Jackdaw’s Tomb
- West Forbidden Forest
- North Ford Bog Entrance
Hogsmeade Valley
- Upper Hogsfield
- Falbarton Castle
- East Hogsmeade Valley
North Hogwarts Region
- Korrow Ruins
- The Collector’s Cave
- East North Hogwarts Region
South Hogwarts Region
- Aranshire
- Lower Hogsfield
- Mooncalf Den
- Forbidden Forest
Hogwarts Valley
- West Hogwarts Valley
- Central Hogwarts Valley
- Brocburrow
- Keenbridge
- The Mine’s Eye
Feldcroft Region
- North Feldcroft
- Feldcroft
- Feldcroft Catacomb
- South Feldcroft
- Rookwood Castle
- Irondale
South Sea Bog
- Northern South Sea Bog
Coastal Cavern
- East South Sea Bog
- North Poidsear Coast
- Tomb of Treachery
Poidsear Coast
- Poidsear Castle
- Phoenix Mountain Cave
- South Poidsear Coast
- Marunweem Bridge
Marunweem Lake
- Coastal Mine
- Tower Tunnel
- Marunweem Ruins
- Marunweem
- Marunweem Lake
Manor Cape
- Bainburgh
- West Manor Cape
Cragcroftshire
- Cragcroft Shore
- Cragcroft
Clagmar Coast
- Clagmar Castle
- South Clagmar Coast
That’s the full list of all Floo Flame locations in Hogwarts Legacy! You’ll be able to zip back and forth across the map with this knowledge, once you’ve reached these locations in the first place.