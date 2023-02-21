With any open-world game, there’s nothing more important than a solid fast traveling system, and longtime Harry Potter fans will be delighted that this mechanic is in the form of the series famous Floo Flame network. This series of fireplaces that allows for teleportation-style travel has countless locations throughout not only Hogwarts, but off campus in the game’s many other locations as well. And better yet, while some are in the classic fireplace locations, there are new options that expand upon the lore. We are going to detail all the Floo Flame locations in Hogwarts Legacy here.

The List of All the Floo Flame Locations in Hogwarts Legacy, Plus How to Use and Activate Them

There are more than 80 Floo Flame locations to speed up traveling between and revisiting areas. Keep in mind that, to be able to access them, you will need to discover them first, but like in most open-world games, gaining access will make traveling across the open world significantly easier. To find them, just be on the lookout for bright green flames that appear in fireplaces or other locations like wall-mounted torches or bonfires. To activate them, you simply must approach the light.

To use the Floo Flame locations, all you have to do is pull up the map screen and select the Floo Flame portal you wish to fast travel to. Keep in mind maps will be specific to different locations like Hogwarts, Hogsmeade, and more, so to access those you will need to flip between maps if that is your needed destination.

With that in mind, watch out for all the Floo Flame spots in these locations of Hogwarts Legacy:

Hogwarts Locations

Astronomy Wing

Astronomy Tower

Charms Classroom

Defence Against the Dark Arts Tower

Defence Against the Dark Arts Classroom

Professor Fig’s Classroom

Transfiguration Classroom

Transfiguration Courtyard

Bell Tower Wing

Bell Tower Courtyard

Flying Class Lawn

Beasts Classroom

Hogwarts North Exit

West Tower

The Grand Staircase

Grand Staircase

Grand Staircase Tower

Lower Grand Staircase

Quad Courtyard

Ravenclaw Tower

Ravenclaw Common Room (For Ravenclaws only)

Slytherin Common Room (For Slytherins only)

Trophy Room

The Great Hall

Boathouse

Great Hall

Hufflepuff Common Room (For Hufflepuffs only)

Viaduct Courtyard

The Library Annex

Central Hall

Divination Classroom

Greenhouses

Library

Potions Classroom

“Secret Rooms”

The Map Chamber

Room of Requirement

The South Wing

Clock Tower Courtyard

Faculty Tower

Hospital Wing

Hogwarts South Exit

Gryffindor Common Room (For Gryffindors only)

Hogsmeade

North Hogsmeade

South Hogsmeade

West Hogsmeade

The Highlands Locations and Beyond

North Ford Bog

Pitt-Upon-Ford

San Bakar’s Tower

East North Ford Bog

North Ford Bog

Forbidden Forest

Jackdaw’s Tomb

West Forbidden Forest

North Ford Bog Entrance

Hogsmeade Valley

Upper Hogsfield

Falbarton Castle

East Hogsmeade Valley

North Hogwarts Region

Korrow Ruins

The Collector’s Cave

East North Hogwarts Region

South Hogwarts Region

Aranshire

Lower Hogsfield

Mooncalf Den

Forbidden Forest

Hogwarts Valley

West Hogwarts Valley

Central Hogwarts Valley

Brocburrow

Keenbridge

The Mine’s Eye

Feldcroft Region

North Feldcroft

Feldcroft

Feldcroft Catacomb

South Feldcroft

Rookwood Castle

Irondale

South Sea Bog

Northern South Sea Bog

Coastal Cavern

East South Sea Bog

North Poidsear Coast

Tomb of Treachery

Poidsear Coast

Poidsear Castle

Phoenix Mountain Cave

South Poidsear Coast

Marunweem Bridge

Marunweem Lake

Coastal Mine

Tower Tunnel

Marunweem Ruins

Marunweem

Marunweem Lake

Manor Cape

Bainburgh

West Manor Cape

Cragcroftshire

Cragcroft Shore

Cragcroft

Clagmar Coast

Clagmar Castle

South Clagmar Coast

That’s the full list of all Floo Flame locations in Hogwarts Legacy! You’ll be able to zip back and forth across the map with this knowledge, once you’ve reached these locations in the first place.