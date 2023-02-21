Here is a list of all of the Floo Flame locations in Hogwarts Legacy, for easy fast travel between all locations.

With any open-world game, there’s nothing more important than a solid fast traveling system, and longtime Harry Potter fans will be delighted that this mechanic is in the form of the series famous Floo Flame network. This series of fireplaces that allows for teleportation-style travel has countless locations throughout not only Hogwarts, but off campus in the game’s many other locations as well. And better yet, while some are in the classic fireplace locations, there are new options that expand upon the lore. We are going to detail all the Floo Flame locations in Hogwarts Legacy here.

The List of All the Floo Flame Locations in Hogwarts Legacy, Plus How to Use and Activate Them

There are more than 80 Floo Flame locations to speed up traveling between and revisiting areas. Keep in mind that, to be able to access them, you will need to discover them first, but like in most open-world games, gaining access will make traveling across the open world significantly easier. To find them, just be on the lookout for bright green flames that appear in fireplaces or other locations like wall-mounted torches or bonfires. To activate them, you simply must approach the light.

To use the Floo Flame locations, all you have to do is pull up the map screen and select the Floo Flame portal you wish to fast travel to. Keep in mind maps will be specific to different locations like Hogwarts, Hogsmeade, and more, so to access those you will need to flip between maps if that is your needed destination.

With that in mind, watch out for all the Floo Flame spots in these locations of Hogwarts Legacy:

Hogwarts Locations

Astronomy Wing

  • Astronomy Tower
  • Charms Classroom
  • Defence Against the Dark Arts Tower
  • Defence Against the Dark Arts Classroom
  • Professor Fig’s Classroom
  • Transfiguration Classroom
  • Transfiguration Courtyard

Bell Tower Wing

  • Bell Tower Courtyard
  • Flying Class Lawn
  • Beasts Classroom
  • Hogwarts North Exit
  • West Tower

The Grand Staircase

  • Grand Staircase
  • Grand Staircase Tower
  • Lower Grand Staircase
  • Quad Courtyard
  • Ravenclaw Tower
  • Ravenclaw Common Room (For Ravenclaws only)
  • Slytherin Common Room (For Slytherins only)
  • Trophy Room

The Great Hall

  • Boathouse
  • Great Hall
  • Hufflepuff Common Room (For Hufflepuffs only)
  • Viaduct Courtyard

The Library Annex

  • Central Hall
  • Divination Classroom
  • Greenhouses
  • Library
  • Potions Classroom

The South Wing

  • Clock Tower Courtyard
  • Faculty Tower
  • Hospital Wing
  • Hogwarts South Exit
  • Gryffindor Common Room (For Gryffindors only)

Hogsmeade

  • North Hogsmeade
  • South Hogsmeade
  • West Hogsmeade

The Highlands Locations and Beyond

North Ford Bog

  • Pitt-Upon-Ford
  • San Bakar’s Tower
  • East North Ford Bog
  • North Ford Bog

Forbidden Forest

  • Jackdaw’s Tomb
  • West Forbidden Forest
  • North Ford Bog Entrance

Hogsmeade Valley

  • Upper Hogsfield
  • Falbarton Castle
  • East Hogsmeade Valley

North Hogwarts Region

  • Korrow Ruins
  • The Collector’s Cave
  • East North Hogwarts Region

South Hogwarts Region

  • Aranshire
  • Lower Hogsfield
  • Mooncalf Den
  • Forbidden Forest

Hogwarts Valley

  • West Hogwarts Valley
  • Central Hogwarts Valley
  • Brocburrow
  • Keenbridge
  • The Mine’s Eye

Feldcroft Region

  • North Feldcroft
  • Feldcroft
  • Feldcroft Catacomb
  • South Feldcroft
  • Rookwood Castle
  • Irondale

South Sea Bog

  • Northern South Sea Bog

Coastal Cavern

  • East South Sea Bog
  • North Poidsear Coast
  • Tomb of Treachery

Poidsear Coast

  • Poidsear Castle
  • Phoenix Mountain Cave
  • South Poidsear Coast
  • Marunweem Bridge

Marunweem Lake

  • Coastal Mine
  • Tower Tunnel
  • Marunweem Ruins
  • Marunweem
  • Marunweem Lake

Manor Cape

  • Bainburgh
  • West Manor Cape

Cragcroftshire

  • Cragcroft Shore
  • Cragcroft

Clagmar Coast

  • Clagmar Castle
  • South Clagmar Coast

That’s the full list of all Floo Flame locations in Hogwarts Legacy! You’ll be able to zip back and forth across the map with this knowledge, once you’ve reached these locations in the first place.

