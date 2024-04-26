All Genshin Impact Discord Quest Rewards (4.6 Bundle)

Discord has set up a new partnership with Genshin Impact, offering special prizes to those who stream the game to others on their private servers. Here are all the rewards you can get from the 4.6 Bundle prize if you do so.

How to Complete the Genshin Impact Discord Quests

Discord Quests are a Discord feature that gives out some prizes to players who stream their participating games to others. They often only require a few minutes of streaming, and it can be any kind of in-game content as long as Discord recognizes the game as the correct one.

To enable Quests, head to your Discord account’s User Settings > Privacy & Safety > In-game rewards (aka Quests). Enable this option and you’ll be able to pick up Quests from now on. A prompt offering you a quest for any currently participating game should pop up once the app notices you launching said game.

Screenshot by The Escapist

The Genshin Impact Discord Quest goes from April 24th, 2024 until May 7, 2024, and requires streaming at least 15 minutes of the game for the rewards, given out in the form of a redemption code obtained in your Gifts tab on your Discord account. It contains the Genshin Impact 4.6 Bundle as its main reward.

You can stream the game in both a private chat or any voice room on your favorite server. Remember to stream the game directly and not your whole screen, or it won’t count! The feature is currently not available on the mobile app, so it has to be from a PC.

All Rewards Included in the Genshin Impact 4.6 Bundle

The special reward package consists of a few in-game rewards, obtained through the in-game email as soon as the player redeems it. Only one code can be redeemed per account.

Primogem x30

Mora ×20,000

Sanctifying Unction ×4

Mystic Enhancement Ore ×5

Hero’s Wit ×3

However, the x30 Primogems are only given to the first 300.000 users to redeem the code. So be quick with your streaming! You can still get the other rewards if you’re late to the party.

And if you haven’t got your Primos, don’t worry. It’s very likely that similar quests will keep on showing up on future patch updates, even if they’re not as content-packed as this one. So make sure to stream your rolls to your friends as soon as you can since extra resources are never bad.

