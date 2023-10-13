All Great Pumpkin Palooza Rewards in Merge Mansion (& How to Win)

A new event has officially hit Merge Mansion: “The Great Pumpkin Palooza.” To win the event’s great prizes, players will have to act fast, though, as it ends on Oct. 17. In this guide, we’re going to break down how “The Great Pumpkin Palooza” works, what rewards you can get, and our tips for succeeding at the Merge Mansion event.

How “The Great Pumpkin Palooza” Event in Merge Mansion Works

Like other Merge Mansion events, this one revolves around creating specific items that generate Event Points. These event points will earn you different prizes per level, with special bonuses going to the players who perform the best against those they’re paired up against. “The Great Pumpkin Palooza” is a blue Energy event, so you can get points to use in it by merging and creating other items in the regular game.

All Rewards for “The Great Pumpkin Palooza” Event in Merge Mansion

There are a ton of rewards available. There are 25 rewards players can earn, regardless of their final placement during the event. Those rewards for “The Great Pumpkin Palooza” event in Merge Mansion are as follows:

Level 1: Big Seedling Box

Level 2: Big Pumpkin

Level 3: 1 Gem

Level 4: 20 Coins

Level 5: Small Time Skip Booster

Level 6: Plant Pot

Level 7: Jack-o’-lantern

Level 8: 3 Gems

Level 9: 20 Coincs

Level 10: Small Time Skip Booster

Level 11: Small Raised Bed

Level 12: Big Jack-o’-lantern

Level 13: 3 Gems

Level 14: 20 Coins

Level 15: Medium Time Skip Booster

Level 16: Big Raised Bed

Level 17: Pumpkin Bird

Level 18: 3 Gems

Level 19: 20 Coins

Level 20: Big Time Skip Booster

Level 21: Trellis

Level 22: Pumpkin Dino

Level 23: Scissors

Level 24: 2000 Coins

Level 25: 5000 Coins

In terms of the Leaderboard rewards, only the highest-scoring five players get prizes during Merge Mansion‘s “Great Pumpkin Palooza” event. Those are as follows:

Rank 1: Carved Pumpkin Carriage (Decoration), 1 Ursula’s Blue Card, 28 Gems, 12 Hourglasses, 1,800 Coins

Rank 2: Carved Pumpkin Carriage (Decoration), 20 Gems, 6 Hourglasses, 1,200 Coins

Rank 3: 8 Gems, 6 Hourglasses, 600 Coins

Rank 4: 4 Hourglasses

Rank 5: 2 Hourglasses

And those are all the rewards for the “Great Pumpkin Palooza” event in Merge Mansion.

How to Win at the “Great Pumpkin Palooza” Event in Merge Mansion

I’ve gotten relatively good at these events since I started playing Merge Mansion, and I generally place first or second in them. My strategy is pretty simple: Start the event early and play consistently. If you’re playing the game consistently, you’ll get a lot of blue Energy. I don’t generally waste my time on the boosters like Scarecrows. Occasionally, you may want to spend a few gems to get yourself some extra blue Energy, and using that up will often be enough to end up pretty highly ranked on your Leaderboard. Overall, the rewards are worth the cost.

As in other events, make sure to always merge cobwebbed objects first to free up space and to open up more cardboard boxes. Being cognizant of that will yield pretty massive dividends, so don’t forget to do that.

That’s what you need to know about the “Great Pumpkin Palooza” event in Merge Mansion, all the rewards you can get for doing it, and my best strategy and tips for winning.