Grand Theft Auto 5 switches things up by giving you not one, not two, but three protagonists. It also features a cast of fascinating characters. But who plays who? If that’s what you’re curious about, here are all GTA 5 voice actors and the game’s cast list.
All GTA 5 Voice Actors & Cast List
The three protagonists, Franklin, Michael, and Trevor, are voiced and performed by Shawn Fonteno, Ned Luke, and Steven Ogg, respectively. You might not recognize those names, but you’ll likely have seen or heard them in something before.
Ogg is perhaps the most recognizable, having appeared in Snowpiercer, Better Call Saul, The Walking Dead, and a host of other movies and shows. Fonteno has had a handful of roles, including a small part in the original Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.
And Ned Luke? Luke has appeared in three Law and Order episodes, each time as a different character. That may sound a little odd, but the Columbo movies are equally famous for doing that.
There’s another reason some of the characters might sound familiar. Several characters return from previous games. Ashley Butler, for example, voiced by Traci Godfrey, appeared in GTA 4. The same is true of Packie McReary, and without giving too much away, there’s an appearance from a certain biker.
Here’s the full list of everyone who lends their voice to GTA 5.
- Abigail Mathers – Beth Chamberlin
- Agent 14 – Ryan Farrell
- Al Di Napoli – Dominic Comperatore
- Amanda Townley/De Santa – Vicki Van Tassel
- Andreas Sanchez – Abdel Gonzalez
- Andy Moon – Erik Frandsen
- Anton Beaudelaire – Oberon K A. Adjepong
- Ashley Butler – Traci Godfrey
- Aunt Denise – Janet Hubert
- Avi Schwartzman – Rod Brogan
- Barry – Tuck Milligan
- Baygor – Chris McLinden
- Beverly Felton – Geoff Cantor
- Bill Binder – Bill Buell
- Bradley Snider – Ryan Woodle
- Brucie Kibbutz – Timothy Adams
- Casey – Thomas Poarch
- Chip Peterson – Will Cart
- Clay Simons – Keith Randolph Smith
- Cletus Ian – Scott McGregor
- Clinton Craig – Anthony Grant
- Cris Formage – Fred Melamed
- D from Ballas – Jackie Long
- Dale O’Neill – Joe Curnutte
- Daryl Johns – Benton Greene
- Dave Norton – Julian Gamble
- Debra – Claire Byrnes
- Devin Weston – Jonathan Walker
- Dima Popov – Alex Galper
- Dom Beasley – Tony Von Halle
- Dr. Isiah Friedlander – Bryan Scott Johnson
- Eddie Toh – David Shih
- Elwood O’Neill – Matt Carlson
- Fabian Larouche – Michael Giese
- Floyd Hebert – Jimmy Ray Bennett
- Franklin Clinton – Shawn “Solo” Fonteno
- Gerald – Douglas Powell Ward
- Gianni – Lenny Platt
- Graham – Patrick Duggan
- Griff – Matthew Lawler
- Gustavo “Gus” Mota – Reza Salazar
- Hao – Rob Yang
- Harold “Stretch” Joseph – Hassan Iniko Johnson
- Harvey Molina – Stewart Zully
- Hugh Welsh – Andrew Totolos
- Hunter – Bryan Shanney
- Impotent Rage – Graham Rowat
- Jane – Lindsay Perry
- Janet – Leslie Alexander
- Jay Norris – David Cope
- Jerome – Chike Johnson
- Jesse – Nicola Wincenc
- Jimmy Boston – Jeremy Woodard
- Jimmy Townley/De Santa – Danny Tamberelli
- Joe – Jay Potter
- Johnny Klebitz – Scott Hill
- Josef – Sergey Nagorney
- Josh Bernstein – Joseph Adams
- Karim Denz – Matt Hopkins
- Karl Abolaji – Jaime Lincoln Smith
- Kerry McIntosh – Lauren McFall
- Kyle Chavis (Tennis Coach) – Brad Schmidt
- Lamar Davis – Slink Johnson
- Lazlow – Lazlow
- Lenny – Avery Joe Curnutte
- Lester Crest – Jay Klaitz
- Magenta – Kate Goehring
- Manny – Julian Alvarez
- Manuel – Jay Santiago
- Mark Fostenburg – Tim Barker
- Marnie Allen – Reyna DeCourcy
- Martin Madrazo – Alfredo Huereca
- Maryann Quinn – Dawn McGee
- Maude – Jodie Lynne McClintock
- MC Clip – J. Wells
- Michael Townley/De Santa – Ned Luke
- Michelle/Karen – Rebecca Henderson
- Milton Mcllroy – Quincy Dunn-Baker
- Mime – Gregg Goldston
- Molly Schultz – Elizabeth Mason
- Mr. K Armin – Amiri
- Mr: Cheng – George Cheung
- Mrs: Thornhill – Patricia Kilgarriff
- Natalia Zverovna – Vanessa Lemonides
- Nervous Ron – Jakowski David Mogentale
- Nigel – Richard Easton
- Norm Richards – Evan Neumann
- Omega – Alex Bilu
- Ortega – Hector Ramos
- Oscar Guzman – Gabriel Sloyer
- Packie McReary – Ryan Johnston
- Paige Harris – Julie Marcus
- Pamela Drake – Leigh Rose
- Patricia Madrazo – Olivia Negron
- Peter Dreyfuss – Richard Hughes
- Poppy Mitchell – Rachel Gittler
- Rashkovsky – William Popp
- Rickie Lukens – Perry Silver
- Rocco Pelosi – Greg Siff
- Simeon Yetarian – Demosthenes Chrysan
- Solomon Richards – Joel Rooks
- Steve Haines – Robert Bogue
- Taliana Martinez – Carolina Ravassa
- Tanisha Jackson – Yasha Jackson
- Tao Cheng – Richard Hsu
- Tao’s Translator – Phil Nee
- Terry Thorpe – Joshua Burrow
- The Last One – Joel Marsh Garland
- Tom – D. Baron “Buddy” Bolton
- Tonya Wiggins – Brianna Colette
- Tracey Townley/De Santa – Michal Sinnott
- Trevor Philips – Steven Ogg
- Tyler Dixon – John Palladino
- United Paper Man – Milton James
- Wade Hebert – Matthew Maher
- Willie – Craig Conner
- Zimbor – Zack Robidas
Those, then, are all the GTA 5 voice actors and the cast list.
