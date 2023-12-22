Grand Theft Auto 5 switches things up by giving you not one, not two, but three protagonists. It also features a cast of fascinating characters. But who plays who? If that’s what you’re curious about, here are all GTA 5 voice actors and the game’s cast list.

All GTA 5 Voice Actors & Cast List

The three protagonists, Franklin, Michael, and Trevor, are voiced and performed by Shawn Fonteno, Ned Luke, and Steven Ogg, respectively. You might not recognize those names, but you’ll likely have seen or heard them in something before.

Ogg is perhaps the most recognizable, having appeared in Snowpiercer, Better Call Saul, The Walking Dead, and a host of other movies and shows. Fonteno has had a handful of roles, including a small part in the original Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

And Ned Luke? Luke has appeared in three Law and Order episodes, each time as a different character. That may sound a little odd, but the Columbo movies are equally famous for doing that.

There’s another reason some of the characters might sound familiar. Several characters return from previous games. Ashley Butler, for example, voiced by Traci Godfrey, appeared in GTA 4. The same is true of Packie McReary, and without giving too much away, there’s an appearance from a certain biker.

Here’s the full list of everyone who lends their voice to GTA 5.

Abigail Mathers – Beth Chamberlin

– Beth Chamberlin Agent 14 – Ryan Farrell

– Ryan Farrell Al Di Napoli – Dominic Comperatore

– Dominic Comperatore Amanda Townley/De Santa – Vicki Van Tassel

– Vicki Van Tassel Andreas Sanchez – Abdel Gonzalez

– Abdel Gonzalez Andy Moon – Erik Frandsen

– Erik Frandsen Anton Beaudelaire – Oberon K A. Adjepong

– Oberon K A. Adjepong Ashley Butler – Traci Godfrey

– Traci Godfrey Aunt Denise – Janet Hubert

Janet Hubert Avi Schwartzman – Rod Brogan

– Rod Brogan Barry – Tuck Milligan

Tuck Milligan Baygor – Chris McLinden

– Chris McLinden Beverly Felton – Geoff Cantor

– Geoff Cantor Bill Binder – Bill Buell

– Bill Buell Bradley Snider – Ryan Woodle

– Ryan Woodle Brucie Kibbutz – Timothy Adams

– Timothy Adams Casey – Thomas Poarch

– Thomas Poarch Chip Peterson – Will Cart

– Will Cart Clay Simons – Keith Randolph Smith

– Keith Randolph Smith Cletus Ian – Scott McGregor

– Scott McGregor Clinton Craig – Anthony Grant

– Anthony Grant Cris Formage – Fred Melamed

– Fred Melamed D from Ballas – Jackie Long

– Jackie Long Dale O’Neill – Joe Curnutte

Joe Curnutte Daryl Johns – Benton Greene

– Benton Greene Dave Norton – Julian Gamble

– Julian Gamble Debra – Claire Byrnes

– Claire Byrnes Devin Weston – Jonathan Walker

– Jonathan Walker Dima Popov – Alex Galper

– Alex Galper Dom Beasley – Tony Von Halle

– Tony Von Halle Dr. Isiah Friedlander – Bryan Scott Johnson

– Bryan Scott Johnson Eddie Toh – David Shih

– David Shih Elwood O’Neill – Matt Carlson

– Matt Carlson Fabian Larouche – Michael Giese

– Michael Giese Floyd Hebert – Jimmy Ray Bennett

– Jimmy Ray Bennett Franklin Clinton – Shawn “Solo” Fonteno

– Shawn “Solo” Fonteno Gerald – Douglas Powell Ward

– Douglas Powell Ward Gianni – Lenny Platt

– Lenny Platt Graham – Patrick Duggan

Patrick Duggan Griff – Matthew Lawler

– Matthew Lawler Gustavo “Gus” Mota – Reza Salazar

– Reza Salazar Hao – Rob Yang

– Rob Yang Harold “Stretch” Joseph – Hassan Iniko Johnson

– Hassan Iniko Johnson Harvey Molina – Stewart Zully

– Stewart Zully Hugh Welsh – Andrew Totolos

– Andrew Totolos Hunter – Bryan Shanney

– Bryan Shanney Impotent Rage – Graham Rowat

– Graham Rowat Jane – Lindsay Perry

– Lindsay Perry Janet – Leslie Alexander

– Leslie Alexander Jay Norris – David Cope

– David Cope Jerome – Chike Johnson

– Chike Johnson Jesse – Nicola Wincenc

– Nicola Wincenc Jimmy Boston – Jeremy Woodard

– Jeremy Woodard Jimmy Townley/De Santa – Danny Tamberelli

– Danny Tamberelli Joe – Jay Potter

– Jay Potter Johnny Klebitz – Scott Hill

– Scott Hill Josef – Sergey Nagorney

– Sergey Nagorney Josh Bernstein – Joseph Adams

– Joseph Adams Karim Denz – Matt Hopkins

– Matt Hopkins Karl Abolaji – Jaime Lincoln Smith

– Jaime Lincoln Smith Kerry McIntosh – Lauren McFall

– Lauren McFall Kyle Chavis (Tennis Coach) – Brad Schmidt

– Brad Schmidt Lamar Davis – Slink Johnson

– Slink Johnson Lazlow – Lazlow

– Lazlow Lenny – Avery Joe Curnutte

– Avery Joe Curnutte Lester Crest – Jay Klaitz

– Jay Klaitz Magenta – Kate Goehring

– Kate Goehring Manny – Julian Alvarez

– Julian Alvarez Manuel – Jay Santiago

– Jay Santiago Mark Fostenburg – Tim Barker

– Tim Barker Marnie Allen – Reyna DeCourcy

– Reyna DeCourcy Martin Madrazo – Alfredo Huereca

– Alfredo Huereca Maryann Quinn – Dawn McGee

– Dawn McGee Maude – Jodie Lynne McClintock

– Jodie Lynne McClintock MC Clip – J. Wells

– J. Wells Michael Townley/De Santa – Ned Luke

– Ned Luke Michelle/Karen – Rebecca Henderson

– Rebecca Henderson Milton Mcllroy – Quincy Dunn-Baker

– Quincy Dunn-Baker Mime – Gregg Goldston

– Gregg Goldston Molly Schultz – Elizabeth Mason

– Elizabeth Mason Mr. K Armin – Amiri

– Amiri Mr: Cheng – George Cheung

– George Cheung Mrs: Thornhill – Patricia Kilgarriff

– Patricia Kilgarriff Natalia Zverovna – Vanessa Lemonides

– Vanessa Lemonides Nervous Ron – Jakowski David Mogentale

– Jakowski David Mogentale Nigel – Richard Easton

– Richard Easton Norm Richards – Evan Neumann

– Evan Neumann Omega – Alex Bilu

– Alex Bilu Ortega – Hector Ramos

– Hector Ramos Oscar Guzman – Gabriel Sloyer

– Gabriel Sloyer Packie McReary – Ryan Johnston

– Ryan Johnston Paige Harris – Julie Marcus

– Julie Marcus Pamela Drake – Leigh Rose

– Leigh Rose Patricia Madrazo – Olivia Negron

– Olivia Negron Peter Dreyfuss – Richard Hughes

– Richard Hughes Poppy Mitchell – Rachel Gittler

– Rachel Gittler Rashkovsky – William Popp

– William Popp Rickie Lukens – Perry Silver

– Perry Silver Rocco Pelosi – Greg Siff

– Greg Siff Simeon Yetarian – Demosthenes Chrysan

– Demosthenes Chrysan Solomon Richards – Joel Rooks

– Joel Rooks Steve Haines – Robert Bogue

– Robert Bogue Taliana Martinez – Carolina Ravassa

– Carolina Ravassa Tanisha Jackson – Yasha Jackson

– Yasha Jackson Tao Cheng – Richard Hsu

– Richard Hsu Tao’s Translator – Phil Nee

– Phil Nee Terry Thorpe – Joshua Burrow

– Joshua Burrow The Last One – Joel Marsh Garland

– Joel Marsh Garland Tom – D . Baron “Buddy” Bolton

– D Baron “Buddy” Bolton Tonya Wiggins – Brianna Colette

– Brianna Colette Tracey Townley/De Santa – Michal Sinnott

– Michal Sinnott Trevor Philips – Steven Ogg

– Steven Ogg Tyler Dixon – John Palladino

– John Palladino United Paper Man – Milton James

– Milton James Wade Hebert – Matthew Maher

– Matthew Maher Willie – Craig Conner

– Craig Conner Zimbor – Zack Robidas

Those, then, are all the GTA 5 voice actors and the cast list.

If you’re interested in more GTA voices, here’s who may be voicing Lucia in Grand Theft Auto 6.