All Hades 2 Early Access Patch 1 Patch Notes Listed

After a successful first week after its release, Hades II is bringing its first update with its Early Access Patch 1, so take a look at these new patch notes and everything included in it.

Hades 2 Patch 1 Full Patch Notes Info

While this is not a major patch (which means no new areas or relevant story updates), this small update brought the first batch of balancement changes, quality-of-life updates, and bug fixes for the game, including some troubling issues that could happen during a few Guardian fights. Spoilers ahead for regions and bosses’ names!

General Gameplay

Your Sprint is innately faster, and turning is more responsive; re-scaled abilities that boost this

You can now Dash out of many attack recovery animations more reliably

You now can gather from any resource point once you have unlocked the corresponding Gathering Tool; you now can Prioritize any available Tool in the Training Grounds to make its resources appear as often as before, while resources for Tools you do not Prioritize will appear far less often.

Altar of Ashes

The Swift Runner: now also makes your Dash immediate (note the faster speed means you are invulnerable for very slightly less time); re-scaled Sprint speed bonus since Sprint is innately faster now

Level Design & Environments

It is easier to Dash across chasms in Oceanus

Driftwood resources are more common in the Rift of Thessaly

Menus & UI

Using a Well of Charon displays your current Gold without the need to check your Boon Info

The Grasp Upgrade Tutorial in the Altar of Ashes will repeat if ignored

Added Patch Notes option to the Main Menu (where you can read this!)

Miscellaneous

Early encounters with Eris are less likely to occur; she also drops something of value…

Related, if this has already occurred, look for a one-time bonus in the Crossroads while it is present

Entries in the Book of Shadows are generally easier to reveal

You can gift Echo without having to wait around as long after conversing

Adjusted upgrades invalidated by the Gathering Tool changes above

In the Flashback, a hint will eventually play for players who don’t realize they are in control

Improved mouse selection in various cases

Improved support for some additional controllers

Abilities that boost Sprint speed display more accurate numbers (generally lower than before)

Updates and fixes to translations in some languages

Bug Fixes

Fixed several issues with Dark Side (Selene)

Fixed Sun Worshiper (Apollo) sometimes preventing new foes from spawning

Fixed Fire Extinguisher (Hestia) not dealing damage as expected

Fixed Sister Blades Omega Attack not hitting Chronos reliably from certain angles

Fixed retaining the ability to block while afflicted with Twilight Curse (Selene)

Fixed various cases of foes sometimes spawning out-of-bounds

Fixed camera zoom-in getting stuck vs. in certain situations

Fixed cases where you could Dash out of bounds in the Crossroads

Fixed Fishing Pier events in the Crossroads not passing Whiles like other similar events

Fixed autolock not clearing as expected while using mouse controls

Fixed keyboard inputs sometimes getting stuck unexpectedly

Fixed several input issues switching from gamepad to mouse-and-keyboard controls

Fixed several issues playing in ultrawide resolutions

Fixed some visual effects vs Chronos lingering between phases or after the fight

Fixed a Melinoë voice line repeating unexpectedly around the

Fixed various rare crashes

Fixed several text errors

Other minor fixes

Quote of the Patch

‘…now plain to the eye, now shadowy, now shining in the darkness— all this in unnerving attacks in the gloom of night.’ ~The Orphic Hymns, 71: To Melinoë (Anonymous; A. Athanassakis translation)

No release date for further patches has been announced just yet, but seeing as quickly this first Hades 2 Patch 1 update has rolled out, it seems like we won’t be waiting much until we see a further conclusion to Melinoë’s arduous task of killing Time itself. At least it gets easier as you manage to do it once or twice.

