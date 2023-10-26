It doesn’t take too long to fully complete and acquire the Platinum trophy in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and if you’re looking for a complete list of the hidden trophies in the game, we’ve got this handy list here for your reference.

All Hidden Trophies in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

With a completionist play time that is actually very reasonable, going after the Platinum trophy isn’t too tough in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which is nice. There are a total of 42 trophies, including the Platinum in this game, with 16 of these being hidden trophies. They’re all Bronze and Silver trophies and many are tied to the main story missions. Keep that in mind before reading them just in case they spoil anything in the story for you. With that out of the way, lets go over what the hidden trophies are.

You’re Gunna Need Help – Bronze – Complete the mission ‘Surface Tension’.

A New Suit – Bronze – Acquire the Black Suit.

Antidote – Bronze – Defeat a Symbiote that is under the effects of the Anti-Venom status.

Overdrive – Bronze – As Miles use the Reverse Flux to pull 6 or more enemies together at once. You unlock Reverse Flux during the ‘No Escape’ main story mission.

I Quit – Complete the mission ‘This Isn’t You’.

Another Way – Bronze – Complete the Mission ‘No Escape’.

Behind the Masks – Silver – Complete the mission ‘Grand Finale’.

The Great Hunt – Silver – Complete the mission ‘Anything Can be Broken’.

Grains of Sand – Silver – Collect all of Marko’s (Sandman) memories and finish the story.

Exterminator – Silver – Complete all Symbiote Nests

Crimson Hour – Silver – Complete the mission ‘It Was Meant for Me’. This is the final mission in the Flame Cult series of side missions.

Seek and Destroy – Silver – Complete all Hunter Bases.

Medicine – Silver – Complete the mission ‘It Chose You’.

Leave Us Alone – Silver – Complete the mission ‘Don’t Be Scared’.

Surge – Silver – Use Symbiote powers 25 times during Symbiote Surge. Once you have the Black Suit and can use Symbiote abilities, use L3+R3 to activate Symbiote Surge. Use any of your L1 Symbiote abilities during this surge 25 times.

Data Collector – Silver – Complete the mission ‘Target Identified’.

That covers off all the hidden trophies in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Most of them are pretty straightforward with only a handful requiring you to go out of your way to achieve. Now that you know what you need to do, you can get back to swinging around New York and Spider-Kicking some butt!

