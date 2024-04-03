All Items in Content Warning & What They Do

Getting your spooky filming footage in Content Warning is no easy task, and you’ll need the best possible items to help you get started. Listed below are all of the items in Content Warning and what they do.
All Content Warning Items
There are a total of 12 items you can get in Content Warning right now. Here’s a list of every item, its use, and its price:
|Item
|Effect
|Price
|Old Flashlight
|Acts as a light source
|$20
|Flare
|Acts as a light source
|$40
|Modern Flashlight
|Acts as a light source
|$150
|Long Flashlight
|Acts as a light source
|$200
|Modern Flashlight Pro
|Acts as a light source
|$500
|Long Flashlight Pro
|Acts as a light source
|$600
|Hugger
|Provides healing
|$100
|Defibrillator
|Revives you one time
|$300
|Boom Mic
|Improves audio quality
|$100
|Clapper
|Increases your number of views
|$100
|Goo Ball
|Stuns monsters for a short period of time
|$150
|Shock Stick
|Stuns monsters for a slightly longer period of time
|$400
While there are six types of light sources in Content Warning, the Old Flashlight is the cheapest, and also the weakest. On the other end of the spectrum, you’ve got the Long Flashlight Pro, which is the most expensive, but also serves as a much stronger light source, and it lasts longer as well. As you progress through the game and rack up more money, you’ll eventually be able to buy better flashlights.
You’ll also want to take some support items with you, such as the Boom Mic and Clapper, which will help to increase the quality of your footage and also increase your views, which will in turn increase the amount of money you make.
All Emotes You Can Buy in Content Warning
In addition to items, you can also purchase quite a few emotes in Content Warning. These are purely cosmetic and will have no bearing on your gameplay whatsoever, but hey, who doesn’t love a good emote?
|Emote
|Price
|Applause
|$100
|Confused
|$120
|Workout 1
|$150
|Dance 103
|$300
|Dance 102
|$400
|Dance 101
|$500
|Backflip p1
|$600
|Gymnastics
|$800
|Caring
|$50
|Ancient Gestures 3
|$80
|Ancient Gestures 2
|$220
|Yoga
|$500
|Workout
|$750
|Thumbnail 1
|$800
|Thumbnail 2
|$900
|Ancient Gestures 1
|$1,000
These can be insanely expensive, so you’ll definitely want to prioritize gear first before you start splurging on emotes.
Best Items to Get First
Finally, let’s go over some of my picks and recommendations for the best items you should get in Content Warning.
Your mileage will vary of course, but here’s what I’ve found to be extra helpful in my own runs:
- Long Flashlight
- Goo Ball
- Boom Mic
- Clapper
The Long Flashlight is pretty decent even if it’s not necessarily the best money can buy in Content Warning. It gets the job done, doesn’t break the bank, and will likely serve you well for most of your runs. You’ll also want to consider picking up the Goo Ball to help you deal with enemies and unexpected encounters, and if you use them properly, chances are good that you won’t even need to heal or revive anyone.
Finally, the Boom Mic and Clapper are great for just increasing the quality of your videos to help you earn more money, and more money means better gear and more cosmetics. These aren’t really priority items, but once you’ve gotten a good feel for how the game plays, you’ll find that these can be invaluable during your runs.
And those are all of the items currently available in Content Warning.