How Many Players Can Play Content Warning?

Image of Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen
|
Published: Apr 2, 2024 10:11 am
Humanoid figures in spacesuits standing on a green lawn in front of a small house in Content Warning.

Content Warning, a horror co-op game that follows in the footsteps of Lethal Company, launched on April 1, 2024. It’s taking the world by storm, but if you’re planning on diving in, you could be wondering just how many players can play Content Warning.

How Many Players Can Play Content Warning?

A monochrome, dimly-lit room with a monster approaching in Content Warning. This image is part of an article about how many players can play Content Warning?

Officially, between one and four players can play Content Warning online. There’s no split-screen co-op mode, but up to four players can play the game. It’s a good idea to have at least two players since if you try the game solo, you’ll get killed pretty quickly. And if you get trapped and you’re playing solo, no one is coming to rescue you.

You can play with friends or jump into a game with random players, though the snag is that only the host can start the game properly. So, if the host is AFK, the other players can be milling around in the ship, waiting for them to get in there and press the blooming button. Of all the public matches I’ve played, at least a third were abandoned because the host just kept idling.

So, the official answer is that 1-4 players can play Content Warning, and to have a good time, you need at least two players.

But unofficially? You can have five players if you run into the same glitch I did. On my first match, I found myself floating outside the main base, watching the other players mill around. Then, when they went down to the base, I was added as a fifth player.

They were pretty freaked out, talking among themselves and asking who I was. Before I could reach for the push-to-talk button, I was booted. Given the nature of the game, they’re probably still having nightmares.

The answer to just how many players can play Content Warning is 1-4, but ideally 2-4. However, there is or was a glitch that can accidentally put five players into a game.

Content Warning is available now.

Chris McMullen
Freelance contributor at The Escapist. I've returned to writing about games after a couple of career changes, with my recent stint lasting five-plus years. I hope, through my writing work, to settle the karmic debt I incurred by persuading my parents to buy a Mega CD. Aside from writing for The Escapist, I also cover news and more for GameSpew. I've also been published at other sites including VG247, Space, and more. My tastes run to horror, the post-apocalyptic, and beyond, though I'll tackle most things that aren't exclusively sports-based.