Can You Play Content Warning Offline or in Single Player?

Content Warning, a Lethal Company-style game that swaps scrap collecting for YouTube clicks, is out now. But while it’s multiplayer, what about playing it solo? If you want to know if you can play Content Warning offline or in single player, I’ve got the answer.

Can You Play Content Warning Offline?

You can’t play Content Warning offline. If you go offline and try launching the game, it will launch, and you can meddle with the settings and so on. Some co-op games refuse to launch if you’re not online – that’s not the case here. You can reach the main menu if you’re offline.

But when it comes to playing a Content Warning game, whether with friends or strangers, that’s not an option. Once you try joining or hosting a game, the hosting symbol will go round and round. It doesn’t, as far as I can tell, time out, so the only way to exit the game is to use ALT-F4 or similar.

So, the answer to whether you can play Content Warning offline is no.

Can You Play Content Warning in Single Player?

You can, however, play Content Warning solo. How? Go online and choose to play a game with friends. You’ll wake up in your home base with the option to invite friends. Simply don’t invite any, and open the main door.

The game will warn you that you haven’t invited any friends and that this is your last chance, but once you’re past that point, you’ll be able to proceed as normal. You can pick up the camera (no one else is going to), go into the submersible/ship, and descend. There are no bots (computer-controlled teammates), so you’re now playing Content Warning in single player.

Should You Play Content Warning in Single Player?

So, you can play Content Warning as a single player. But should you? No, and it’s down to the difference between Lethal Company and Content Warning. In the former, you’re collecting scrap, and the monsters are a hazard to avoid or otherwise deal with. As a solo Lethal Company player, you might not make it very far, mostly because you’re doing all the work, but if you’re cautious, you can get your scrap and get out.

But in Content Warning, you have to put yourself in harm’s way to video the game’s beasties. If you’re on your own, you’ll get murdered very quickly, with no one there to assist you. Blunder into a cage trap, and no one’s there to rescue you. It’s much less fun than Lethal Company as a solo player.

You can’t play Content Warning offline, but you can play it as a single player. But it’s so tough and frustrating to do that it’s not worth the effort. You should play Content Warning with other players, as its developers intended.

Content Warning is available now.

