All Jiaoqiu Ascension Materials in Honkai: Star Rail

Where's the hotpot?
Published: Aug 9, 2024 09:28 am

Jiaoqiu is a foxian healer from the Xianzhou Yaoqing who you can meet during Honkai: Star Rail version 2.4. If you want to get this 5-star Nihility unit, you can start grinding for his Ascension and Trace materials early so you can immediately use Jiaoqiu in battles.

All Ascension Materials for Jiaoqiu in Honkai: Star Rail

Jiaoqiu's Ascension Materials in Honkai Star Rail.
Image by The Escapist

While Jiaoqiu’s profession is a doctor and a counselor in Honkai: Star Rail, the foxian is still adept at the art of battle. Some players even call him the premium version of Gallagher since both have the same Fire element. However, unlike the 4-star character, Jiaoqiu is a Nihility character that mainly inflicts debuffs on enemies. He will be a great support unit for Acheron, who requires a consistent debuff application to unleash her powerful ultimate.

Ascension LevelMaterialsCredits
Level 20 Immortal Scionette x54,000
Level 30Immortal Scionette x108,000
Level 40Immortal Aeroblossom x6
Raging Heart x3		16,000
Level 50Immortal Aeroblossom x9
Raging Heart x7		40,000
Level 60Immortal Lumintwig x6
Raging Heart x20		80,000
Level 70Immortal Lumintwig x9
Raging Heart x35		160,000
TotalImmortal Scionette x15
Immortal Aeroblossom x15
Immortal Lumintwig x15
Raging Heart x65		308,000

The main Ascension material for Jiaoqiu is Immortal Scionette, which you can obtain after defeating Elite enemies from Xianzhou Luofu. You can also obtain this item from daily Dispatch Assignments. Another important material is Raging Heart, which you can farm from the Memory Zone Meme – Shell of Faded Rage. This Stagnant Shadow is located at Dewlight Pavilion on Penacony.

All Traces Materials for Jiaoqiu in HSR

Jiaoqiu's Trace Materials in Honkai Star Rail.
Image by The Escapist

Besides Tracks of Destiny and Credits, Jiaoqiu also requires three more upgrade materials to level up his Traces in Honkai: Star Rail. The first is Fiery Spirit, which you can only obtain by completing the Crimson Calyx: Bud of Nihility – Alchemy Commission.

The other upgrade material is Regret of Infinite Ochema. You can farm this item by completing the weekly boss fight at Scalegorge Waterscape. However, you must finish the main story at Xianzhou Luofu and defeat Phantylia to unlock this weekly boss. You also can only complete the Echo of War three times a week.

Immortal Scionette and its higher rarity counterparts are also required to level up Jiaoqiu’s Traces. I highly recommend assigning your units to the Root Out the Turpitude Dispatch Assignment if you want to get a ton of these materials.

Trace MaterialsTotal
Fiery Spirit18
Immortal Scionette41
Starfire Essence69
Immortal Aeroblossom56
Heaven Incinerator139
Immortal Lumintwig58
Regret of Infinite Ochema12
Tracks of Destiny8
Credits3,000,000

Honkai: Star Rail is available for free on Android, iOS, PC, and PlayStation 5.

Honkai: Star Rail

