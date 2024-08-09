All Jiaoqiu Ascension Materials in Honkai: Star Rail

Jiaoqiu is a foxian healer from the Xianzhou Yaoqing who you can meet during Honkai: Star Rail version 2.4. If you want to get this 5-star Nihility unit, you can start grinding for his Ascension and Trace materials early so you can immediately use Jiaoqiu in battles.
All Ascension Materials for Jiaoqiu in Honkai: Star Rail
While Jiaoqiu’s profession is a doctor and a counselor in Honkai: Star Rail, the foxian is still adept at the art of battle. Some players even call him the premium version of Gallagher since both have the same Fire element. However, unlike the 4-star character, Jiaoqiu is a Nihility character that mainly inflicts debuffs on enemies. He will be a great support unit for Acheron, who requires a consistent debuff application to unleash her powerful ultimate.
|Ascension Level
|Materials
|Credits
|Level 20
|Immortal Scionette x5
|4,000
|Level 30
|Immortal Scionette x10
|8,000
|Level 40
|Immortal Aeroblossom x6
Raging Heart x3
|16,000
|Level 50
|Immortal Aeroblossom x9
Raging Heart x7
|40,000
|Level 60
|Immortal Lumintwig x6
Raging Heart x20
|80,000
|Level 70
|Immortal Lumintwig x9
Raging Heart x35
|160,000
|Total
|Immortal Scionette x15
Immortal Aeroblossom x15
Immortal Lumintwig x15
Raging Heart x65
|308,000
The main Ascension material for Jiaoqiu is Immortal Scionette, which you can obtain after defeating Elite enemies from Xianzhou Luofu. You can also obtain this item from daily Dispatch Assignments. Another important material is Raging Heart, which you can farm from the Memory Zone Meme – Shell of Faded Rage. This Stagnant Shadow is located at Dewlight Pavilion on Penacony.
All Traces Materials for Jiaoqiu in HSR
Besides Tracks of Destiny and Credits, Jiaoqiu also requires three more upgrade materials to level up his Traces in Honkai: Star Rail. The first is Fiery Spirit, which you can only obtain by completing the Crimson Calyx: Bud of Nihility – Alchemy Commission.
The other upgrade material is Regret of Infinite Ochema. You can farm this item by completing the weekly boss fight at Scalegorge Waterscape. However, you must finish the main story at Xianzhou Luofu and defeat Phantylia to unlock this weekly boss. You also can only complete the Echo of War three times a week.
Immortal Scionette and its higher rarity counterparts are also required to level up Jiaoqiu’s Traces. I highly recommend assigning your units to the Root Out the Turpitude Dispatch Assignment if you want to get a ton of these materials.
|Trace Materials
|Total
|Fiery Spirit
|18
|Immortal Scionette
|41
|Starfire Essence
|69
|Immortal Aeroblossom
|56
|Heaven Incinerator
|139
|Immortal Lumintwig
|58
|Regret of Infinite Ochema
|12
|Tracks of Destiny
|8
|Credits
|3,000,000
Honkai: Star Rail is available for free on Android, iOS, PC, and PlayStation 5.
