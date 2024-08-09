All Jiaoqiu Ascension Materials in Honkai: Star Rail

Jiaoqiu is a foxian healer from the Xianzhou Yaoqing who you can meet during Honkai: Star Rail version 2.4. If you want to get this 5-star Nihility unit, you can start grinding for his Ascension and Trace materials early so you can immediately use Jiaoqiu in battles.

All Ascension Materials for Jiaoqiu in Honkai: Star Rail

While Jiaoqiu’s profession is a doctor and a counselor in Honkai: Star Rail, the foxian is still adept at the art of battle. Some players even call him the premium version of Gallagher since both have the same Fire element. However, unlike the 4-star character, Jiaoqiu is a Nihility character that mainly inflicts debuffs on enemies. He will be a great support unit for Acheron, who requires a consistent debuff application to unleash her powerful ultimate.

Ascension Level Materials Credits Level 20 Immortal Scionette x5 4,000 Level 30 Immortal Scionette x10 8,000 Level 40 Immortal Aeroblossom x6

Raging Heart x3 16,000 Level 50 Immortal Aeroblossom x9

Raging Heart x7 40,000 Level 60 Immortal Lumintwig x6

Raging Heart x20 80,000 Level 70 Immortal Lumintwig x9

Raging Heart x35 160,000 Total Immortal Scionette x15

Immortal Aeroblossom x15

Immortal Lumintwig x15

Raging Heart x65 308,000

The main Ascension material for Jiaoqiu is Immortal Scionette, which you can obtain after defeating Elite enemies from Xianzhou Luofu. You can also obtain this item from daily Dispatch Assignments. Another important material is Raging Heart, which you can farm from the Memory Zone Meme – Shell of Faded Rage. This Stagnant Shadow is located at Dewlight Pavilion on Penacony.

All Traces Materials for Jiaoqiu in HSR

Besides Tracks of Destiny and Credits, Jiaoqiu also requires three more upgrade materials to level up his Traces in Honkai: Star Rail. The first is Fiery Spirit, which you can only obtain by completing the Crimson Calyx: Bud of Nihility – Alchemy Commission.

The other upgrade material is Regret of Infinite Ochema. You can farm this item by completing the weekly boss fight at Scalegorge Waterscape. However, you must finish the main story at Xianzhou Luofu and defeat Phantylia to unlock this weekly boss. You also can only complete the Echo of War three times a week.

Immortal Scionette and its higher rarity counterparts are also required to level up Jiaoqiu’s Traces. I highly recommend assigning your units to the Root Out the Turpitude Dispatch Assignment if you want to get a ton of these materials.

Trace Materials Total Fiery Spirit 18 Immortal Scionette 41 Starfire Essence 69 Immortal Aeroblossom 56 Heaven Incinerator 139 Immortal Lumintwig 58 Regret of Infinite Ochema 12 Tracks of Destiny 8 Credits 3,000,000

Honkai: Star Rail is available for free on Android, iOS, PC, and PlayStation 5.

