All Keepsakes in Hades 2, Listed

By making a sincere offering to her allies at The Crossroads, the Underworld, or even at the Surface, Melinoe can get various Keepsakes in Hades 2. These trinkets grant her special effects while attempting to complete her mission and can be a game changer while fighting bad guys.

How to Get Keepsakes in Hades 2

Keepsakes are obtained by gifting a Bottle of Nectar to any friendly NPC you find before or during your runs. Each character has a single keepsake, obtained as soon as they accept your bottle gift. Some characters, such as Nemesis, may not accept the bottle right away, so keep trying the next time you visit the Crossroads. Characters will only accept one gift at a time.

You can get Nectar by going through specific Chambers during your Underworld explorations, but you can also buy it from the Wretched Broker after you obtain your first bottle. The Broker offers up to three Nectars per run attempt. Dying in your next run resets the Broker’s shop, as well as letting you give others more bottles.

All Keepsakes & Their Effects in Hades 2

There’s a total of 27 Keepsakes in Hades 2. You can check your collection at the training fields and can freely change them after each Guardian boss once you complete the Kindred Keepsakes incantation.

As many of them have single-use effects and are more valuable during certain portions of your run, changing them from time to time is highly recommended. Their effects increase the more chamber encounters you complete with them (chambers without enemies, such as Charon’s shop, won’t count).

Keepsake Character Where to Find Effect Silver Wheel Hecate The Crossroads After you use Magick, restore it over 3 seconds, up to a total of 1000/1500/2000 Magick this night. Knuckle Bones Odysseus The Crossroads The next Guardian loses -5%/-10%/-15% Health. You take -15% damage from Guardians. Luckier Tooth Schelemeus The Crossroads (Training Field) After you fall to 0 Health, automatically restore 51/76/101 Health once this night. Ghost Onion Dora The Crossroads Whenever you exit a Location, fully restore your Health, up to a total of 50/75/100 Health this night. Evil Eye Nemesis The Crossroads Deal +20%/+25%/+30% damage to the last foe that vanquished you. Engraved Pin Moros The Crossroads After you fall to 0 Health, become Impervious for 10 sec. If no foes remain, restore 30/45/60 Health Discordant Bell Eris The Crossroads After each Encounter, you deal +0,5%/1%/1,5% damage, but also take that much more. Gold Purse Charon Charon’s shop chambers Gain +100/150/200 Gold once this night. Metallic Droplet Hermes Random Boon You move, strike, and Channel 20% faster for the next 200/300/400 seconds. White Antler Artemis Random Boon While you have no more than 30 Health, you have +20%/+30%/+40% chance to deal Critical damage. Moon Beam Selene Random Boon You gain 1/2/3 upgrades for your Hex from the next Path of Stars you find. Cloud Bangle Zeus Random Boon A Boon of Zeus is likely. You can Rarify his Common/Rare/Epic blessings once this night. Iridescent Fan Hera Random Boon A Boon of Hera is likely. You can Rarify her Common/Rare/Epic blessings once this night. Barley Sheaf Demeter Random Boon A Boon of Demeter is likely. You can Rarify her Common/Rare/Epic blessings once this night. Vivid Sea Poseidon Random Boon A Boon of Poseidon is likely. You can Rarify his Common/Rare/Epic blessings once this night. Purest Hope Apollo Random Boon A Boon of Apollo is likely. You can Rarify his Common/Rare/Epic blessings once this night. Beautiful Mirror Aphrodite Random Boon A Boon of Aphrodite is likely. You can Rarify her Common/Rare/Epic blessings once this night. Adamant Shard Hephaestus Random Boon A Boon of Hefhaestus is likely. You can Rarify his Common/Rare/Epic blessings once this night. Everlasting Ember Hestia Random Boon A Boon of Hestia is likely. You can Rarify her Common/Rare/Epic blessings once this night. Lion Fang Heracles The City of Ephyra Deal +30%/+40%/+50% bonus damage, but lose 5% of this after each Encounter. Blackened Fleece Medea The City of Ephyra After you take 250 damage, your Omega moves deal an additional 20%/30%/40% damage. Crystal Figurine Circe Rift of Thessaly After the next Guardian, activate 1 random Common/Rare/Epic Arcana Card. Silken Sash Aracne Erebus Gain +20 Armor. While you have at least 1 Armor, gain +2/+3/+4 Armor after each Location. Aromatic Phial Narcissus Oceanus Fontains restore +20% Health. The next makes 1 random Common Boon of yours Rare/Epic/Heroic. Concave Stone Echo The Fields of Mourning After choosing a Boon, 25%/50%/75% of the time randomly take 1 more, once this night. Experimental Hammer Icarus Rift of Thessaly Gain one random Daedalus Hammer upgrade that lasts for 10/15/20 encounters. Transcendent Embryo Primordial Chaos Chaos Portals Gain a random Common/Rare/Epic Chaos blessing once this night. Every 8 Encounters, replace it.

As Hades 2 is still in Early Access, future updates might change these Keepsakes’ effects, so they might be slightly different in the future. New special trinkets could also be added in a further update, so get ready for more possible mythical figures to befriend.

Hades 2 is now in Early Access.

