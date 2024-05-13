Melinoe with her keepsakes in Hades 2
All Keepsakes in Hades 2, Listed

Nectar always has its benefits.
By making a sincere offering to her allies at The Crossroads, the Underworld, or even at the Surface, Melinoe can get various Keepsakes in Hades 2. These trinkets grant her special effects while attempting to complete her mission and can be a game changer while fighting bad guys. 

How to Get Keepsakes in Hades 2

Keepsakes are obtained by gifting a Bottle of Nectar to any friendly NPC you find before or during your runs. Each character has a single keepsake, obtained as soon as they accept your bottle gift. Some characters, such as Nemesis, may not accept the bottle right away, so keep trying the next time you visit the Crossroads. Characters will only accept one gift at a time.

You can get Nectar by going through specific Chambers during your Underworld explorations, but you can also buy it from the Wretched Broker after you obtain your first bottle. The Broker offers up to three Nectars per run attempt. Dying in your next run resets the Broker’s shop, as well as letting you give others more bottles.

The Exotic Goods screen in Hades 2.
All Keepsakes & Their Effects in Hades 2

There’s a total of 27 Keepsakes in Hades 2. You can check your collection at the training fields and can freely change them after each Guardian boss once you complete the Kindred Keepsakes incantation. 

The Keepsakes collection in Hades 2
As many of them have single-use effects and are more valuable during certain portions of your run, changing them from time to time is highly recommended. Their effects increase the more chamber encounters you complete with them (chambers without enemies, such as Charon’s shop, won’t count).

KeepsakeCharacterWhere to FindEffect
Silver WheelHecateThe CrossroadsAfter you use Magick, restore it over 3 seconds, up to a total of 1000/1500/2000 Magick this night.
Knuckle BonesOdysseusThe CrossroadsThe next Guardian loses -5%/-10%/-15% Health. You take -15% damage from Guardians.
Luckier ToothSchelemeusThe Crossroads (Training Field)After you fall to 0 Health, automatically restore 51/76/101 Health once this night.
Ghost OnionDoraThe CrossroadsWhenever you exit a Location, fully restore your Health, up to a total of 50/75/100 Health this night.
Evil EyeNemesisThe CrossroadsDeal +20%/+25%/+30% damage to the last foe that vanquished you.
Engraved PinMorosThe CrossroadsAfter you fall to 0 Health, become Impervious for 10 sec. If no foes remain, restore 30/45/60 Health
Discordant BellErisThe CrossroadsAfter each Encounter, you deal +0,5%/1%/1,5% damage, but also take that much more.
Gold PurseCharonCharon’s shop chambersGain +100/150/200 Gold once this night.
Metallic DropletHermesRandom BoonYou move, strike, and Channel 20% faster for the next 200/300/400 seconds.
White AntlerArtemisRandom BoonWhile you have no more than 30 Health, you have +20%/+30%/+40% chance to deal Critical damage.
Moon BeamSeleneRandom BoonYou gain 1/2/3 upgrades for your Hex from the next Path of Stars you find.
Cloud BangleZeusRandom BoonA Boon of Zeus is likely. You can Rarify his Common/Rare/Epic blessings once this night.
Iridescent FanHeraRandom BoonA Boon of Hera is likely. You can Rarify her Common/Rare/Epic blessings once this night.
Barley SheafDemeterRandom BoonA Boon of Demeter is likely. You can Rarify her Common/Rare/Epic blessings once this night.
Vivid SeaPoseidonRandom BoonA Boon of Poseidon is likely. You can Rarify his Common/Rare/Epic blessings once this night.
Purest HopeApolloRandom BoonA Boon of Apollo is likely. You can Rarify his Common/Rare/Epic blessings once this night.
Beautiful MirrorAphroditeRandom BoonA Boon of Aphrodite is likely. You can Rarify her Common/Rare/Epic blessings once this night.
Adamant ShardHephaestusRandom BoonA Boon of Hefhaestus is likely. You can Rarify his Common/Rare/Epic blessings once this night.
Everlasting EmberHestiaRandom BoonA Boon of Hestia is likely. You can Rarify her Common/Rare/Epic blessings once this night.
Lion FangHeraclesThe City of EphyraDeal +30%/+40%/+50% bonus damage, but lose 5% of this after each Encounter.
Blackened FleeceMedeaThe City of EphyraAfter you take 250 damage, your Omega moves deal an additional 20%/30%/40% damage.
Crystal FigurineCirceRift of ThessalyAfter the next Guardian, activate 1 random Common/Rare/Epic Arcana Card.
Silken SashAracneErebusGain +20 Armor. While you have at least 1 Armor, gain +2/+3/+4 Armor after each Location.
Aromatic PhialNarcissusOceanusFontains restore +20% Health. The next makes 1 random Common Boon of yours Rare/Epic/Heroic.
Concave StoneEchoThe Fields of MourningAfter choosing a Boon, 25%/50%/75% of the time randomly take 1 more, once this night.
Experimental HammerIcarusRift of ThessalyGain one random Daedalus Hammer upgrade that lasts for 10/15/20 encounters.
Transcendent EmbryoPrimordial ChaosChaos PortalsGain a random Common/Rare/Epic Chaos blessing once this night. Every 8 Encounters, replace it.

As Hades 2 is still in Early Access, future updates might change these Keepsakes’ effects, so they might be slightly different in the future. New special trinkets could also be added in a further update, so get ready for more possible mythical figures to befriend.

Hades 2 is now in Early Access.

