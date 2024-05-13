Screenshot from Hades 2, showing Melinoe leaning down to pet Toula the Cat
Screenshot by The Escapist
Category:
Video Games
Guides

Best Familiars in Hades 2

There's no doubt who's the best between the two
Image of Daphne Fama
Daphne Fama
|
Published: May 13, 2024 09:49 am

When making your run to Olympus or the depths of Hell, having a familiar at your side will make it easier. Here are the best familiars in Hades 2.

Recommended Videos

Best Familiars in Hades 2

As of May 2024, there are only two available familiars in Hades 2, though we can expect more to come in future updates. Those familiars are Frinos the frog, available at the Crossroads, and Toula the cat, found first in the Woodsy Lifespring in Erebus and then at the docks on the path to Olympus. And between the two, Toula will be the best familiar for most players. 

Toula’s most potent familiar ability is Death Defiance, which will give you +1 life. This, used with upgraded tarot cards and keepsakes, can give you up to +4 extra lives, making it significantly easier to get to Chronos and the final boss on the path to Olympus. Likewise, she does significantly more damage than Frinos at 90 damage per swipe, though she’s a little harder to activate and can only attack one to three times, depending on her bond.

Image of the cat familiar Toula in Hades 2
Screenshots by The Escapist

But other players may find more use in Frinos, who gives you between +10 and +30 max life. And, like Toula, he can attack. He’ll deal 10 damage to foes at the start and eventually 30 damage once he reaches the rank. Frinos can also occasionally tank damage. For players who are trying to do a deathless run or simply don’t die that often, Frinos might be one of the best familiars in Hades 2, even after more get added.

Related: How to Unlock All Tools in Hades 2

To increase the ranks of your familiar’s skill, equip the familiar of your choice. Then, you’ll have the option to feed it Beast-Loved Morsel. To unlock the Beast-Loved Morsel, you’ll first need to unlock the Pitch Black Stone. This can be done by encountering Chaos multiple times. However, I also gave Chaos quite a few nectars to help smooth things along. Once you get the Pitch Black Stone unlocked, you’ll be able to do Chaos Trials, which will give you Star Dust, a necessary component for the Morsel.  

And those are the best familiars in Hades 2.

Hades 2 is now in Early Access.

Post Tag:
Hades II
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article All Pokemon GO Free Item Promo Codes (May 2024)
pokemon go pokecoins
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
All Pokemon GO Free Item Promo Codes (May 2024)
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax May 13, 2024
Read Article All Current Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Mystery Gift Codes
Image of the Mystery Gift animation in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
All Current Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Mystery Gift Codes
Amanda Kay Oaks Amanda Kay Oaks May 13, 2024
Read Article When Is the Next AFK Journey Banner?
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
When Is the Next AFK Journey Banner?
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan May 13, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All Pokemon GO Free Item Promo Codes (May 2024)
pokemon go pokecoins
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
All Pokemon GO Free Item Promo Codes (May 2024)
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax May 13, 2024
Read Article All Current Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Mystery Gift Codes
Image of the Mystery Gift animation in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
All Current Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Mystery Gift Codes
Amanda Kay Oaks Amanda Kay Oaks May 13, 2024
Read Article When Is the Next AFK Journey Banner?
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
When Is the Next AFK Journey Banner?
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan May 13, 2024
Author
Daphne Fama
A Staff Writer at The Escapist, Daphne Fama has been in the industry since 2022. She spends an inordinate amount playing games and has a soft spot for horror, FPS, and RPGs. When she’s not gaming, she’s a published author and member of the Horror Writers Association with a novel coming out in 2025. In a previous life, she was an attorney but has since recovered.