When making your run to Olympus or the depths of Hell, having a familiar at your side will make it easier. Here are the best familiars in Hades 2.

Recommended Videos

Best Familiars in Hades 2

As of May 2024, there are only two available familiars in Hades 2, though we can expect more to come in future updates. Those familiars are Frinos the frog, available at the Crossroads, and Toula the cat, found first in the Woodsy Lifespring in Erebus and then at the docks on the path to Olympus. And between the two, Toula will be the best familiar for most players.

Toula’s most potent familiar ability is Death Defiance, which will give you +1 life. This, used with upgraded tarot cards and keepsakes, can give you up to +4 extra lives, making it significantly easier to get to Chronos and the final boss on the path to Olympus. Likewise, she does significantly more damage than Frinos at 90 damage per swipe, though she’s a little harder to activate and can only attack one to three times, depending on her bond.

Screenshots by The Escapist

But other players may find more use in Frinos, who gives you between +10 and +30 max life. And, like Toula, he can attack. He’ll deal 10 damage to foes at the start and eventually 30 damage once he reaches the rank. Frinos can also occasionally tank damage. For players who are trying to do a deathless run or simply don’t die that often, Frinos might be one of the best familiars in Hades 2, even after more get added.

Related: How to Unlock All Tools in Hades 2

To increase the ranks of your familiar’s skill, equip the familiar of your choice. Then, you’ll have the option to feed it Beast-Loved Morsel. To unlock the Beast-Loved Morsel, you’ll first need to unlock the Pitch Black Stone. This can be done by encountering Chaos multiple times. However, I also gave Chaos quite a few nectars to help smooth things along. Once you get the Pitch Black Stone unlocked, you’ll be able to do Chaos Trials, which will give you Star Dust, a necessary component for the Morsel.

And those are the best familiars in Hades 2.

Hades 2 is now in Early Access.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more