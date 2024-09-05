Out on Netflix, Kaos takes classic Greek myths and transports them to the modern age, complete with the pantheon of Greek deities. You’ve probably seen that Jeff Goldblum plays Zeus, but who else is in the show? Here are all the major actors and the cast list for Kaos.
All Major Actors & Cast List for Kaos
Jeff Goldblum as Zeus
Jeff Goldblum is Zeus, the absolute ruler of the Greek gods, and as in Greek legend, he’s not too concerned about the welfare of humans. But he is deeply concerned about his status and keeping hold of his lofty position. He’s right to be worried because as the series goes on, there are machinations aplenty. You’ll have seen Jeff Goldblum in something, from The Fly to Jurassic Park to Thor: Ragnarok, even if it’s just that meme of Sam Neill listening to his bare chest.
Janet McTeer as Hera
Hera is Zeus’s long-suffering wife and perhaps his closest ally, at least for now. However, mythology paints her as vengeful and jealous, so there could be a speed bump in her and Zeus’s future. She’s played by Janet McTeer, who Marvel fans may recognize as Alisa Jones from the second series of Jessica Jones.
Aurora Perrineau as Riddy
Riddy is a mortal who is blissfully aware of the machinations of the gods and has her own problems. She’s fallen out of love with her musician partner Orpheus, a name which will be familiar to fans of Greek mythology. Actor Perrineau is best known for playing Detective Dani Powell in the police procedural drama Prodigal Son.
Stephen Dillane as Prometheus
Prometheus, famed for stealing fire from the gods, is Zeus’s former friend and current prisoner, and as such, he’d very much like to see Zeus dethroned. He may even have his own plans. Prometheus is played by Stephen Dillane, who Game of Thrones fans will know as would-be-king Stannis Baratheon, as part of the cast of Kaos.
Misia Butler as Caeneus
Currently serving in the Underworld, Caeneus is one of the characters prophesied to help bring about the fall of Zeus. Netflix’s Tudum describes him as a reluctant, gentler hero, compared to his macho portrayal in mythology. Butler previously played Jack in the Netflix/Channel 4 production Kiss Me First.
Full Cast of Kaos
There are many, many other actors involved in Kaos, several of who you’ll recognize. Poseidon is Cliff Curtis (The Meg/Fear the Walking Dead), Debi Mazar (Entourage) is Medusa, and David Thewlis (Wonder Woman/Fargo) is Hades, which is not the first time he’s played a god.
Here’s every cast member in Netflix’s Kaos:
- Adrian – Kurt Egyiawan
- Alecto – Cathy Tyson
- Ambrose – Jacob Utzon Krefeld
- Anatole – Robert Emms
- Andromache – Amanda Douge
- Andy – Cameron Anthony
- Ari – Leila Farzad
- Astora Cashier – Chanté Faucher
- Atropos – Sam Buttery
- Bald Guy – Mishaël Lopes Cardozo
- Basil – Matthew Trevannion
- Caeneus – Misia Butler
- Calli – Olga Mouak
- Carl Crixus – Slavko Sobin
- Cassandra – Billie Piper
- Charon – Ramon Tikaram
- Clotho – Ché
- Daedalus – Mat Fraser
- Deacon – Joe Coen
- Dia – Bianca Bardoe
- Dionysus – Nabhaan Rizwan
- Glaucus – Fady Elsayed
- Gus – Cole Edwards
- Hades – David Thewlis
- Hecuba – Gillian Cally
- Hen Girl – Rachael Gill-Davis
- Hera – Janet McTeer
- Hippolyta I – Suanne Braun
- Hippolyta II – Selina Jones
- Klara – Gabby Wong
- Lachy – Suzy Eddie Izzard
- Laundry Mistress – Jenny Howe
- Leos – John Carter
- Linus – Jon Chew
- Man in Booth – Rich Keeble
- Medusa – Debi Mazar
- Meg – Natalie Klamar
- Myrina – Amanda Hadingue
- Nax – Daniel Monks
- News Anchor – Julie Stevens
- Nik – Peter Polycarpou
- Olympia Child – Isaac Highams
- Orpheus – Killian Scott
- Ortrera – Jenny Runacre
- Pas – Shila Ommi
- Patricia – Layo-Christina Akinlude
- Persephone – Rakie Ayola
- Pious Agatha – Susan Wooldridge
- Polyphemus – Joe McGann
- Poseidon – Cliff Curtis
- Poseidon Servant – Natalia Espadas
- President Minos – Stanley Townsend
- Priest – Paul Kissaun
- Prometheus – Stephen Dillane
- Prue – Rosie Cavaliero
- Riddy – Aurora Perrineau
- Security Guard – Tony Law
- Sofie – Ama Addison
- Stunt Ball Boy #1 – Luis Berto
- Stunt Ball Boy #2 – Chemi Hitos
- Tacita #2 – Gwynne McElveen
- Taxi Driver – Cuco Usín
- Temple Clerk – Yasser Zadeh
- Terry – Richard Sutton
- The Tacita – Michelle Greenidge
- Theseus – Daniel Lawrence Taylor
- Tisi – Donna Banya
- Trojan – Rui Martins
- Trojan #7 – Mireia Mambo
- Underworld Official – LJ Parkinson
- Unresolved Elderly Man – Jack Chissick
- Unresolved Woman – Reshma Morris
- Young Caeneus – Erica Ruby Moss
- Young Riddy – Lily Mae Sullivan
- Young Woman at Street Booth – Elena Ceinos
- Zeus – Jeff Goldblum
- Zeus’ Ball Boy #1 – Paulo Andre Aragao
- Zeus’ Ball Boy #2 – Bob Langley
- Zeus’ Ball Boy #3 – Elander Moore
- Zeus Ball Boy #4 – Matthew Koon
Kaos is streaming now on Netflix.
Published: Sep 5, 2024 03:17 pm