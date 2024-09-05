Out on Netflix, Kaos takes classic Greek myths and transports them to the modern age, complete with the pantheon of Greek deities. You’ve probably seen that Jeff Goldblum plays Zeus, but who else is in the show? Here are all the major actors and the cast list for Kaos.

All Major Actors & Cast List for Kaos

Jeff Goldblum as Zeus

Jeff Goldblum is Zeus, the absolute ruler of the Greek gods, and as in Greek legend, he’s not too concerned about the welfare of humans. But he is deeply concerned about his status and keeping hold of his lofty position. He’s right to be worried because as the series goes on, there are machinations aplenty. You’ll have seen Jeff Goldblum in something, from The Fly to Jurassic Park to Thor: Ragnarok, even if it’s just that meme of Sam Neill listening to his bare chest.

Janet McTeer as Hera

Hera is Zeus’s long-suffering wife and perhaps his closest ally, at least for now. However, mythology paints her as vengeful and jealous, so there could be a speed bump in her and Zeus’s future. She’s played by Janet McTeer, who Marvel fans may recognize as Alisa Jones from the second series of Jessica Jones.

Aurora Perrineau as Riddy

Riddy is a mortal who is blissfully aware of the machinations of the gods and has her own problems. She’s fallen out of love with her musician partner Orpheus, a name which will be familiar to fans of Greek mythology. Actor Perrineau is best known for playing Detective Dani Powell in the police procedural drama Prodigal Son.

Stephen Dillane as Prometheus

Prometheus, famed for stealing fire from the gods, is Zeus’s former friend and current prisoner, and as such, he’d very much like to see Zeus dethroned. He may even have his own plans. Prometheus is played by Stephen Dillane, who Game of Thrones fans will know as would-be-king Stannis Baratheon, as part of the cast of Kaos.

Misia Butler as Caeneus

Currently serving in the Underworld, Caeneus is one of the characters prophesied to help bring about the fall of Zeus. Netflix’s Tudum describes him as a reluctant, gentler hero, compared to his macho portrayal in mythology. Butler previously played Jack in the Netflix/Channel 4 production Kiss Me First.

Full Cast of Kaos

There are many, many other actors involved in Kaos, several of who you’ll recognize. Poseidon is Cliff Curtis (The Meg/Fear the Walking Dead), Debi Mazar (Entourage) is Medusa, and David Thewlis (Wonder Woman/Fargo) is Hades, which is not the first time he’s played a god.

Here’s every cast member in Netflix’s Kaos:

Adrian – Kurt Egyiawan

– Kurt Egyiawan Alecto – Cathy Tyson

– Cathy Tyson Ambrose – Jacob Utzon Krefeld

– Jacob Utzon Krefeld Anatole – Robert Emms

– Robert Emms Andromache – Amanda Douge

– Amanda Douge Andy – Cameron Anthony

– Cameron Anthony Ari – Leila Farzad

– Leila Farzad Astora Cashier – Chanté Faucher

– Chanté Faucher Atropos – Sam Buttery

– Sam Buttery Bald Guy – Mishaël Lopes Cardozo

– Mishaël Lopes Cardozo Basil – Matthew Trevannion

– Matthew Trevannion Caeneus – Misia Butler

– Misia Butler Calli – Olga Mouak

– Olga Mouak Carl Crixus – Slavko Sobin

– Slavko Sobin Cassandra – Billie Piper

– Billie Piper Charon – Ramon Tikaram

– Ramon Tikaram Clotho – Ché

– Ché Daedalus – Mat Fraser

– Mat Fraser Deacon – Joe Coen

– Joe Coen Dia – Bianca Bardoe

– Bianca Bardoe Dionysus – Nabhaan Rizwan

– Nabhaan Rizwan Glaucus – Fady Elsayed

– Fady Elsayed Gus – Cole Edwards

– Cole Edwards Hades – David Thewlis

– David Thewlis Hecuba – Gillian Cally

– Gillian Cally Hen Girl – Rachael Gill-Davis

– Rachael Gill-Davis Hera – Janet McTeer

– Janet McTeer Hippolyta I – Suanne Braun

– Suanne Braun Hippolyta II – Selina Jones

– Selina Jones Klara – Gabby Wong

– Gabby Wong Lachy – Suzy Eddie Izzard

– Suzy Eddie Izzard Laundry Mistress – Jenny Howe

– Jenny Howe Leos – John Carter

– John Carter Linus – Jon Chew

– Jon Chew Man in Booth – Rich Keeble

– Rich Keeble Medusa – Debi Mazar

– Debi Mazar Meg – Natalie Klamar

– Natalie Klamar Myrina – Amanda Hadingue

– Amanda Hadingue Nax – Daniel Monks

– Daniel Monks News Anchor – Julie Stevens

– Julie Stevens Nik – Peter Polycarpou

– Peter Polycarpou Olympia Child – Isaac Highams

– Isaac Highams Orpheus – Killian Scott

– Killian Scott Ortrera – Jenny Runacre

– Jenny Runacre Pas – Shila Ommi

– Shila Ommi Patricia – Layo-Christina Akinlude

– Layo-Christina Akinlude Persephone – Rakie Ayola

– Rakie Ayola Pious Agatha – Susan Wooldridge

– Susan Wooldridge Polyphemus – Joe McGann

– Joe McGann Poseidon – Cliff Curtis

– Cliff Curtis Poseidon Servant – Natalia Espadas

– Natalia Espadas President Minos – Stanley Townsend

– Stanley Townsend Priest – Paul Kissaun

– Paul Kissaun Prometheus – Stephen Dillane

– Stephen Dillane Prue – Rosie Cavaliero

– Rosie Cavaliero Riddy – Aurora Perrineau

– Aurora Perrineau Security Guard – Tony Law

– Tony Law Sofie – Ama Addison

– Ama Addison Stunt Ball Boy #1 – Luis Berto

– Luis Berto Stunt Ball Boy #2 – Chemi Hitos

– Chemi Hitos Tacita #2 – Gwynne McElveen

– Gwynne McElveen Taxi Driver – Cuco Usín

– Cuco Usín Temple Clerk – Yasser Zadeh

– Yasser Zadeh Terry – Richard Sutton

– Richard Sutton The Tacita – Michelle Greenidge

– Michelle Greenidge Theseus – Daniel Lawrence Taylor

– Daniel Lawrence Taylor Tisi – Donna Banya

– Donna Banya Trojan – Rui Martins

– Rui Martins Trojan #7 – Mireia Mambo

– Mireia Mambo Underworld Official – LJ Parkinson

– LJ Parkinson Unresolved Elderly Man – Jack Chissick

– Jack Chissick Unresolved Woman – Reshma Morris

– Reshma Morris Young Caeneus – Erica Ruby Moss

– Erica Ruby Moss Young Riddy – Lily Mae Sullivan

– Lily Mae Sullivan Young Woman at Street Booth – Elena Ceinos

– Elena Ceinos Zeus – Jeff Goldblum

– Jeff Goldblum Zeus’ Ball Boy #1 – Paulo Andre Aragao

– Paulo Andre Aragao Zeus’ Ball Boy #2 – Bob Langley

– Bob Langley Zeus’ Ball Boy #3 – Elander Moore

– Elander Moore Zeus Ball Boy #4 – Matthew Koon

And those are all major actors & cast list for Kaos.

Kaos is streaming now on Netflix.

