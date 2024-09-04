All Major Actors & Cast List for Netflix’s Incoming

Incoming is Netflix’s new teen comedy movie is, like Superbad, a coming of age piece. And, also like Superbad, its performances give it a boost. Here are all major actors and the cast list for Netflix’s Incoming.

Recommended Videos

Every Major Actor in Netflix’s Incoming

Benj Nielsen as Mason Thames

Benj is a high school freshman who’s determined to make a splash at his first high school party and date Bailey, his sister’s friend. If you’ve seen a single teen comedy, you know that things aren’t going to go according to plan. He’s played by Mason Thames, who horror fans will know as the lead in The Black Phone.

Ramon Reed as Eddie

Ramon Reed plays Eddie, Benj’s close friend who has his own problems to deal with, his mom’s new boyfriend included, who he’s convinced is ruining his life. Reed was one of the leads in Just Roll With It, an interactive sitcom where the audience decided where the story would go next.

Bardia Seiri as Danah ‘Koosh’ Koushani

Koosh is a member of Benj’s friend group, and he’s also stuck with an unwelcome carpool companion, in this case his meaner older brother. He’s played by Bardia Seiri, who appeared as Farouk in 11 episodes of long-running medical drama Grey’s Anatomy.

Raphael Alejandro as Connor

Connor is another of Benj’s close friends who, like him, is a high school freshman. Along with Eddie and Koosh, they’re there for Benj when he needs them. Benji is arguably Incoming’s main character but these four are thick as thieves. Actor Raphael Alejandro has a few roles to his name, including Isaac in That ’90s Show.

Thomas Barbusca as Adam “Ruby” Rubens

Ruby is the senior Benji is forced to carpool with, described by Alyssa as “The worst person in the entire school,” and it turns out she’s right. Played by Thomas Barcusca (Chip from The Mick), he drags Benji into a scam he’s running.

Ali Gallo as Alyssa Nielsen

Alyssa is Benj’s sister who has a typically eye-rolling response to his crush on her friend Bailey. She’s played by Ali Gallo, previously seen in Blumhouse horror comedy Unhuman.

Isabella Ferreira as Bailey

Isabella Ferreira is Bailey, the object of Benj’s desire, and his older sister’s best friend. Things are bound to work out well for them, right? Right? You may have previously seen Ferreria as Pilar in Love, Victor.

There are a host of other cast members, some of whom you may recognise. Benj’s mother is played by Kaitlin Olson (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia), teacher Mr. Studabaker is Bobby Cannavale (Homecoming) and the school’s principle is Kim Hawthorne (The Lincoln Lawyer).

The Cast List for Netflix’s Incoming

Here’s a full list of all the movie’s cast members.

Benj Nielsen – Mason Thames

– Mason Thames Alyssa Nielsen – Ali Gallo

– Ali Gallo Ms. Nielsen – Kaitlin Olson

– Kaitlin Olson Bailey – Isabella Ferreira

– Isabella Ferreira Ruby – Thomas Barbusca

– Thomas Barbusca Connor – Raphael Alejandro

– Raphael Alejandro Eddie – Ramon Reed

– Ramon Reed Danah “Koosh” Koushani – Bardia Seiri

– Bardia Seiri Kayvon Koushani – Kayvan Shai

– Kayvan Shai Upperclassman 2 – Nolan Bateman

– Nolan Bateman Upperclassman 1 – Eric Grooms

– Eric Grooms Katrina Aurienna – Loren Gray

– Loren Gray Mr. Studebaker – Bobby Cannavale

– Bobby Cannavale Shaved Head – Gattlin Griffith

– Gattlin Griffith Dreadlocks – Phillip M. Lawrence

– Phillip M. Lawrence Knucklehead 1 – Javion Allen

– Javion Allen Knucklehead 2 – Steele Stebbins

– Steele Stebbins Dennis – Scott MacArthur

– Scott MacArthur Eddie’s Mom – Dinora Walcott

– Dinora Walcott Aaron The Student – Elijah Ocelotzin Espinoza

– Elijah Ocelotzin Espinoza Jessica – Stefanie Rons

– Stefanie Rons Cool Jeff – Devon Weetly

– Devon Weetly Friend #1 – Kirsten Song

– Kirsten Song Friend #2 – Lauren Mendoza

– Lauren Mendoza Guy In Common Area – Max Tepper

– Max Tepper Lover #1 – Chase Edmondson

– Chase Edmondson Lover #2 – Tommy Miller

– Tommy Miller Nicole – Sammi-Jack Martincak

– Sammi-Jack Martincak Gabrielle – Victoria Moroles

– Victoria Moroles Random Partier – Danny Miller

– Danny Miller Trendy Girl – Anissa Marie Borrego

– Anissa Marie Borrego Officer – Ronin Lee

– Ronin Lee Principal Hutchens – Kim Hawthorne

– Kim Hawthorne Awkward Sophomore – Imogen Tear

– Imogen Tear Coach Barella – Talia Bernstein

Those, then, are all major actors and the cast list for Netflix’s Incoming.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy