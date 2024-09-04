All Major Actors & Cast List for Netflix’s Incoming

Incoming is Netflix’s new teen comedy movie is, like Superbad, a coming of age piece. And, also like Superbad, its performances give it a boost. Here are all major actors and the cast list for Netflix’s Incoming.
Every Major Actor in Netflix’s Incoming
Benj Nielsen as Mason Thames
Benj is a high school freshman who’s determined to make a splash at his first high school party and date Bailey, his sister’s friend. If you’ve seen a single teen comedy, you know that things aren’t going to go according to plan. He’s played by Mason Thames, who horror fans will know as the lead in The Black Phone.
Ramon Reed as Eddie
Ramon Reed plays Eddie, Benj’s close friend who has his own problems to deal with, his mom’s new boyfriend included, who he’s convinced is ruining his life. Reed was one of the leads in Just Roll With It, an interactive sitcom where the audience decided where the story would go next.
Bardia Seiri as Danah ‘Koosh’ Koushani
Koosh is a member of Benj’s friend group, and he’s also stuck with an unwelcome carpool companion, in this case his meaner older brother. He’s played by Bardia Seiri, who appeared as Farouk in 11 episodes of long-running medical drama Grey’s Anatomy.
Raphael Alejandro as Connor
Connor is another of Benj’s close friends who, like him, is a high school freshman. Along with Eddie and Koosh, they’re there for Benj when he needs them. Benji is arguably Incoming’s main character but these four are thick as thieves. Actor Raphael Alejandro has a few roles to his name, including Isaac in That ’90s Show.
Thomas Barbusca as Adam “Ruby” Rubens
Ruby is the senior Benji is forced to carpool with, described by Alyssa as “The worst person in the entire school,” and it turns out she’s right. Played by Thomas Barcusca (Chip from The Mick), he drags Benji into a scam he’s running.
Ali Gallo as Alyssa Nielsen
Alyssa is Benj’s sister who has a typically eye-rolling response to his crush on her friend Bailey. She’s played by Ali Gallo, previously seen in Blumhouse horror comedy Unhuman.
Isabella Ferreira as Bailey
Isabella Ferreira is Bailey, the object of Benj’s desire, and his older sister’s best friend. Things are bound to work out well for them, right? Right? You may have previously seen Ferreria as Pilar in Love, Victor.
There are a host of other cast members, some of whom you may recognise. Benj’s mother is played by Kaitlin Olson (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia), teacher Mr. Studabaker is Bobby Cannavale (Homecoming) and the school’s principle is Kim Hawthorne (The Lincoln Lawyer).
The Cast List for Netflix’s Incoming
Here’s a full list of all the movie’s cast members.
- Benj Nielsen – Mason Thames
- Alyssa Nielsen – Ali Gallo
- Ms. Nielsen – Kaitlin Olson
- Bailey – Isabella Ferreira
- Ruby – Thomas Barbusca
- Connor – Raphael Alejandro
- Eddie – Ramon Reed
- Danah “Koosh” Koushani – Bardia Seiri
- Kayvon Koushani – Kayvan Shai
- Upperclassman 2 – Nolan Bateman
- Upperclassman 1 – Eric Grooms
- Katrina Aurienna – Loren Gray
- Mr. Studebaker – Bobby Cannavale
- Shaved Head – Gattlin Griffith
- Dreadlocks – Phillip M. Lawrence
- Knucklehead 1 – Javion Allen
- Knucklehead 2 – Steele Stebbins
- Dennis – Scott MacArthur
- Eddie’s Mom – Dinora Walcott
- Aaron The Student – Elijah Ocelotzin Espinoza
- Jessica – Stefanie Rons
- Cool Jeff – Devon Weetly
- Friend #1 – Kirsten Song
- Friend #2 – Lauren Mendoza
- Guy In Common Area – Max Tepper
- Lover #1 – Chase Edmondson
- Lover #2 – Tommy Miller
- Nicole – Sammi-Jack Martincak
- Gabrielle – Victoria Moroles
- Random Partier – Danny Miller
- Trendy Girl – Anissa Marie Borrego
- Officer – Ronin Lee
- Principal Hutchens – Kim Hawthorne
- Awkward Sophomore – Imogen Tear
- Coach Barella – Talia Bernstein
Published: Sep 4, 2024 02:34 pm