There are plenty of stories about maidens and dragons, but Netflix‘s Damsel takes things in a different direction. But just who features in this flame-heavy story? Here are all of the major actors and the cast list for Netflix’s Damsel.

All Major Actors & Cast List for Netflix’s Damsel

Millie Bobby Brown as Elodie

Elodie is Damsel’s human protagonist, a noble girl sent to marry another kingdom’s prince. However, the wedding is a deception, and she’s actually going to be sacrificed to a dragon. She’s not going to go quietly, though. Elodie is played by Millie Bobby Brown, who gained fame as Stranger Things‘ Eleven. She’s been in many movies and shows, including the Enola Holmes movies.

Shohreh Aghdashloo as the Voice of the Dragon

The dragon itself is CGI, meaning that Millie Bobby Brown was probably acting alongside a tennis ball on a stick. But its voice is unmistakable, the tones of actress Shohreh Aghdashloo, who you’ll recognize from The Expanse, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, and a massive number of other movies and shows. As part of the cast of Damsel, she’s the baddie, but, as you’ll discover, it’s not quite that black and white.

Nick Robinson as Prince Henry

Prince Henry is Elodie’s almost-husband and is the one who sends her off to be sacrificed. But he’s very good at hiding his true intentions, just like his mother. He’s played by Nick Robinson, who’s had a fair few TV and movie roles. However, the one you’ll probably remember is being the eldest of those two kids who kept getting into trouble in Jurassic World.

Robin Wright as Queen Isabelle

Queen Isabelle is just as guilty as Prince Henry, sending the sacrifices to their doom. Does she get her comeuppance? You’ll have to watch Damsel to find out. She’s played by Robin Wright, who I’ll always remember as Buttercup from The Princess Bride. But she’s had many roles, including turns in Unbreakable, Wonder Woman, and House of Cards.

The movie also includes Angela Bassett as Lady Bayford, Elodie’s stepmother, and Ray Winstone as Lord Bayford, her father. Despite a string of hardman roles, Winston doesn’t wade in to punch Prince Henry and his conniving family. Here, then, is the full list of all the cast members in Damsel:

Full Cast List for Netflix’s Damsel

Elodie – Millie Bobby Brown

Lord Bayford – Ray Winstone

Lady Bayford – Angela Bassett

Floria – Brooke Carter

Prince Henry – Nick Robinson

Queen Isabelle – Robin Wright

King Roderick – Milo Twomey

Princess Victoria – Nicole Joseph

Chamberlain – Patrice Naiambana

Knights – Ulli Ackermann, Mens-sana Tamakloe

Local Guide – Ezra Faroque Khan

Prince Henry's Bride – Tasha Lim

Princesses – Brogan Mcfarlane, Sonya Nisa, Esther Odumade, Margarita Ren, Eloise Shephard Taylor, Szofia Sallia

King – Matt Slack

Red Priestess – Manon Stieglitz

Bishop – Antonio Craveiro

Voice of Dragon – Shohreh Aghdashloo

Damsel is streaming now on Netflix.