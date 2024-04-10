All Major Deaths in Jujutsu Kaisen So Far

Jujutsu Kaisen is a series from Gege Akutami that repeatedly shows the mangaka does not care about the longevity of his characters. A lot of people die in this series and often they’re even main characters. Here’s a list of everyone to die in Jujutsu Kaisen so far.

Every Major Death in Jujutsu Kaisen

There have been plenty of core characters to bite the dust in Jujutsu Kaisen so far. These include casualties in both seasons and the movie Jujutsu Kaisen 0. To make things simple we’ve listed the deaths in the order they happen in the show with the film right at the end.

Obviously, this list will include major spoilers so make sure you’ve seen both seasons of Jujutsu Kaisen and the movie before reading on.

Junpei Yoshino

Junpei is introduced midway through Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 and while he seems to be a core character this is ripped away from him in a shocking twist that costs his life. After being manipulated by Mahito, the Cursed Spirit turns Junpei into one of his transfigured humans right in front of Yuji in an attempt to break his soul.

Eso and Kechizu

Eso and Kechizu are the final bosses of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1. These two Cursed Womb: Death Paintings face off against Yuji and Nobara in the last battle of the season and are ultimately defeated by a combination of Black Flash and Hairpin.

Toji Fushiguro

Toji Fushiguro is the coolest character in Jujutsu Kaisen and it’s not even close. However, this accolade doesn’t protect him from facing death at the hands of Gojo. After leaving the strongest sorcerer for dead, Toji manages to chase down and kill the Star Plasma Vessel, sidelining Suguru Geto in the process. Barely surviving, Gojo unlocks his ultimate strength, reverse cursed technique, to challenge Toji once again and finally takes down the sorcerer killer with his first Purple.

Mechamaru

Mechamaru is revealed to be a spy for the Cursed Spirit group seemingly led by Suguru Geto, but ultimately after getting the human body that he wanted he reveals he was playing them and attempts to help the Jujutsu sorcerers once again. In his attempted escape Mechamaru faces off against Mahito and is ultimately killed.

Hanami

Fighting Satoru Gojo is never a good move for your health and Hanami found this out the hard way with one of the most brutal deaths in the series so far. Despite having the help of Jogo and Choso, Hanami is pinned against a wall and explodes with the sheer force of Gojo’s cursed energy.

Dagon

Dagon is one of the strongest cursed spirits we’ve seen in the show yet and while he was easily handling Nanami, Megumi, Maki, and Naobito, a reanimated Toji Fushiguro makes short work of the powerful spirit. Seriously, Toji makes this battle look easy killing Dagon without taking any damage.

Jogo

Jogo has a habit of picking fights with characters who are stronger than him, but in this case, it was Sukuna who picked a fight with him. During the Shibuya incident, Sukuna takes full control of Yuji’s body challenging and easily killing Jogo in a duel of fire attacks.

Kento Nanami

One of the saddest deaths in Jujutsu Kaisen, Nanami is killed by Mahito right in front of his pupil Yuji. Nanami had been severely injured during previous run-ins with Dagon and Jogo and by the time Mahito got to him there wasn’t much fight left in the A-Grade sorcerer.

Nobara Kugisaki

While some fans might argue that we don’t have confirmation of Nobara’s death, it very much seems she is dead. Like Nanami, Nobara is killed by Mahito right in front of Yuji. This surprising death comes right after it seems that Nobara has uncovered the perfect way to defeat Mahito, but ultimately it is too late.

Mahito

Finally, Yuji gets his revenge on Mahito. After Mahito repeatedly kills people that Yuji cares for right in front of him Yuji with the help of Todo manages to beat Mahito down stalking him and killing him with the famed Black Flash.

Suguru Geto

In the movie Jujutsu Kaisen 0 we see Suguru Geto die at the hands of his best friend Satoru Gojo. After losing the final battle to Yuta Okkotsu, Geto is left severely injured sitting against a wall when Gojo finds him. After exchanging words Gojo finally puts his friend out of his misery making it even more confusing when he seemingly shows up in the mainline series.

