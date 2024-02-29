All Major Voice Actors & Cast List for Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth

The cast of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is full of colorful characters brought to life by talented voice actors. While the voices behind favorite heroes and antagonists differ from past installments of the FF7 series, the new group of actors has nailed representing the crew.

Recommended Videos

The voices behind characters become just as iconic and memorable as the story taking place in any video game, and because of that, many fans enjoy knowing who is doing each performance. Below, we cover who voices which characters in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, from major characters to newer or less prominent personalities.

Major Character Voice Actors in FF7 Rebirth

Image Source: Square Enix

The Avalanche team has plenty to do in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Thankfully, talented voices behind the characters of Remake have reprised their roles. Below is the major character voice actor cast list for FF7 Rebirth.

Cloud Strife – Cody Christain

– Cody Christain Tifa Lockhart – Britt Baron

– Britt Baron Aerith Gainsborough – Briana White

– Briana White Red XIII/Nanaki – Max Mittelman

– Max Mittelman Barret Wallace – John Eric Bentley

– John Eric Bentley Yuffie Kisaragi – Suzie Yeung

– Suzie Yeung Cait Sith – Paul Tinto

– Paul Tinto Cid Highwind – J. Michael Tatum

– J. Michael Tatum Vincent Valentine – Matthew Mercer

– Matthew Mercer Zack Fair – Caleb Pierce

– Caleb Pierce Biggs – Gideon Emery

– Gideon Emery Sephiroth – Tyler Hoechlin

– Tyler Hoechlin Marlene Wallace – Brielle Milla

– Brielle Milla Cissnei – Kayli Mills

Voice Actor List For The Turks and Shinra Employees in FF7 Rebirth

While Rufus and the Turks are by no means small characters, they do appear less frequently throughout the story of Rebirth. To help separate the major roles from the slightly less frequent appearances, the Turks and Shinra employee voice actors are listed below.

Rufus Shinra – Josh Bowman

– Josh Bowman Reeve Tuesti – Jon Root

– Jon Root Tseng – Vic Chao

– Vic Chao Reno – Arnie Pantoja

– Arnie Pantoja Rude – William Christopher Stephens

– William Christopher Stephens Elena – Piper Reese

– Piper Reese Scarlet – Erin Cottrell

– Erin Cottrell Professor Hojo – James Sie

– James Sie Palmer – William Salyers

Related: Full Grasslands Region Map in FF7 Rebirth: All Intel, Caches & More

The world of FF7 Rebirth is vast, and players will run into many new and reimagined characters as they work through Cloud’s next set of goals. The scenes and interactions in Rebirth that were found in the original FF7 convey the story in a completely different way with the use of voice interactions both in cutscenes and character dialogue. Whether players are enjoying some travel banter between Yuffie and Barret, or are stuck on the edge of their seats following a difficult boss fight, these actors have truly injected the magic of FF7 into the experience.