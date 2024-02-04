All Mario vs Donkey Kong Pre-Order Bonuses & Editions

Of everything Nintendo could have remade, most people probably weren’t expecting Mario vs Donkey Kong. Originally released in 2004 on the GBA, the game went on to spawn a subfranchise. If you want to pre-order the Mario vs Donkey Kong remake, these are all the available editions and bonuses.

All Pre-Order Bonuses For Mario vs. Donkey Kong

If you’re one of the fans who decided to pre-order Mario vs. Donkey Kong hoping for a bonus, I have some sad news. Unfortunately, there are no pre-order bonuses announced for the game as yet, and given how we’re only a few weeks away, there’s very little chance of Nintendo or retailers announcing any exclusive pre-order bonuses in North America. This shouldn’t be all that shocking, as it’s rare for smaller Nintendo releases to receive pre-order bonuses. Hell, it was pretty surprising when Super Mario Bros. Wonder had a smattering of retailer-exclusive goodies when it came out! So don’t be totally caught off guard about the lack of pre-order bonuses in North America for Mario vs. Donkey Kong.

If you live in the UK, however, there is a minor bonus you’ll get if you buy it from the My Nintendo store. There, you can nab a pre-order bonus of a small keychain of Mario and Donkey Kong, though I personally don’t see the need to go through all of those hoops if you live in the US just for a keychain. There also aren’t any extra editions of the game. The standard and digital versions of the game are virtually identical, so there’s no real debate on which version of the game you want other than a personal preference for digital or physical media. However, the game is retailing for $50, making it a slightly more affordable alternative to Nintendo’s standard $60 price point, so it has that going for it.

When And What Time Does Mario vs Donkey Kong Release?

As of this writing, Mario vs Donkey Kong is set to release worldwide on February 16th, 2024. As is often the case with Nintendo’s release schedule, the game should be able to download at midnight while people who purchased physical versions of the game will have to wait for them to be delivered or to pick them up from whichever retailer you bought it from. The game will be released exclusively on the Nintendo Switch, so if you want to go through an updated and refined remake of a rock-solid Gameboy Advance game, now you know everything you need to pick it up!