All Pre-Order Bonuses for Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Are you wondering (sorry) what pre-order bonuses Super Mario Bros. Wonder has on offer? Retailers often offer pretty good incentives to buy Nintendo’s first-party games from them, after all, and as Super Mario Bros. Wonder promises to be one of the biggest releases for Nintendo this year, there’s a few goodies you can pick up depending on where you pre-order the game – including a pack of pretty slick trading cards. Here’s our guide to all the pre-order bonuses for Super Mario Bros. Wonder and what date the game is set to release on.

Note that these pre-order bonuses, aside from the eShop coins, are only confirmed for the US — except for the separate Walmart bonus for Canadians and the Japan-exclusives.

All Pre-Order Bonuses for Super Mario Wonder

Nintendo eShop Pre-Order Bonuses

Perhaps the most sparse bonus is the official digital release on the Nintendo eShop. Other than earning some My Nintendo Gold Points, which you can use toward future purchases, you can pre-install the game to play immediately when it goes live. That’s about it!

You can also use the Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers to buy Super Mario Wonder and another Nintendo Switch game, including The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Super Mario RPG, and more for $99.98 USD. You must have a Nintendo Switch Online subscription, however.

Best Buy Pre-Order Bonuses

Participating Best Buy stores, including the online store, offer an art print featuring the game’s cover art as a pre-order bonus for Super Mario Bros. Wonder — while supplies last, at least. The size of the print hasn’t been confirmed nor the quality.

Walmart Pre-Order Bonuses

Walmart’s pre-order bonus one-up’s Best Buy with its offer of a pack of Super Mario Wonder trading cards. Each pack comes with 10 random cards pulled from 15 base cards. Four of those cards feature a holofoil finish, including a rare Elephant Mario card, of which only 1000 were printed. The four holofoil cards include Wonder Bowser Jr., Castle Bowser, Wubba Mario, and a set of four Goombas.

Wal-Mart nixes the cards in Canada in favor of a set of cute pop-out magnets included with every pre-order. The cards are much cooler – sorry, my fellow Canadians.

Target Purchase Bonus

While not a pre-order bonus, participating Target locations will give you a shadowbox featuring Super Mario Wonder’s cover art while supplies last.

Amazon Japan Pre-Order Bonuses

If you happen to live in Mario’s country of origin (like I do), you can pick up Super Mario Wonder with a variety of different goodies paired with different sets on Amazon, including little Mario-themed sauce dishes and a variety of different face towels printed with classic Mario levels, though it seems quite a lot of the sets have sold out already. While the sauce dishes are pre-order bonuses, the face towels cost more.

Super Mario Wonder OLED Switch

You can also pick up the Super Mario-themed OLED Switch, which is basically a red Nintendo Switch with a little Mario silhouette on the back. If you don’t already have an OLED, it’s not a bad choice with its striking color.

When Does Super Mario Wonder Release?

Super Mario Wonder releases exclusively for the Nintendo Switch on Friday, October 20. Coincidentally, Mario shares his release date with another game with ample pre-order bonuses and another red-and-blue hero: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

If you’re looking for more to hype you up, check out the trailer for Super Mario Bros. Wonder.