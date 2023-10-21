All Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Difficulties, Explained

As with most action adventure games these days, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 comes with a variety of difficulty options to make the game accessible for anyone playing it. In this guide we’ll be covering and explaining each of the difficulty levels so that you can find the one most suited to how you’d like to play Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Every Difficulty Level in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Explained

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 covers off a wide variety of difficulty settings. You can make it purely story with no combat challenge. Or you can crank it all the way up to Spider-Souls if you really want to sweat during combat. Here’s the run down of each difficulty.

Friendly Neighborhood Difficulty

This is the absolute easiest difficulty to play on in the game. It basically turns on god mode and prevents you being knocked out in combat altogether. This means you’ll be able to experience the story with no slow downs from having trouble defeating tough groups of enemies or bosses. With no way for them to down you, you can simply continue to beat them up until you win and proceed.

This difficulty in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is well suited to younger players or even players who just want to experience the story and swing around collecting everything while enjoying the visuals. It’s a full stress free gameplay experience.

Friendly Difficulty

This difficulty takes away your ability to not be downed by enemies. You’ll still have a very easy level of combat challenge from enemies, but you will need to dodge every now and then as you defeat them. This difficulty is still very much designed for players wanting to experience the story and world of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 over the combat challenges.

Amazing Difficulty

The default difficulty when you open up the game and the most balanced of the choices. It offers a good amount of combat challenge but nothing too tough that it would significantly slow down your progress. Enemies will be a bit smarter and you’ll need to make good use of the games combat mechanics to complete encounters.

Spectacular Difficulty

If you want your combat challenge spiced up this the option for you. You’ll need to be more strategic during combat. Making good use of Gadgets and your skill builds will be a must for navigating the far more aggressive and challenging enemies. Be prepared to be knocked out and having to re-do fights fairly often on this difficulty.

Ultimate Difficulty

Once you complete your first playthrough of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, you’ll unlock this new highest difficulty level. This is where the game goes full Spider-Souls. Enemies will be tougher and more aggressive than ever. You’ll need to learn attack patterns and have exceptional timing on dodges and parries. This difficulty is not for the faint hearted.

Those are all the difficulty levels and what you can expect from them in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. There is a nice range of options to choose from. No challenge, some challenge or Spider-Souls, the choice is yours!

