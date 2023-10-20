Warning: The following article on how Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 sets up a sequel contains spoilers.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 doesn’t end on a cliffhanger, so you needn’t worry about having purchased half a game. However, if you’re wondering how Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 sets up a sequel, here’s what I think.

How Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s Post-Credit Scene Could Lead Into a Sequel

There are some loose ends that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 could pick up on. Not every villain survives to fight again, but there are still enough to cause problems for Miles and Peter. One big part of the ending, though, sees Norman Osborn talking about the “G-Serum,” which suggests we’re getting Green Goblin in Marvel’s Spider-Man 3. Whether that’s Norman or his son, Harry Osborn, isn’t clear.

But it’s the post-credit scenes for Marvel’s Spdier-Man 2 that really sets up a sequel, with the appearance of two characters, one old, one new. The first scene has Norman Osborn visiting Otto Octavius, aka Doctor Octopus, who is still imprisoned on the Raft. Osborn asks him to reveal Spider-Man’s identity (both of them) but he brushes him off and talks about writing “the final chapter.”

They’re never going to be friends, given that Octavius holds a grudge against Osborn, but now they have a common enemy. We could be getting a team-up in Marvel’s Spider-Man 3.

The second post-credit scene might not make a lot of sense unless you’ve read Marvel’s Silk comic, or are particularly familiar with the Spider-Verse. This scene introduces Cindy Moon, who in the comics, is revealed to have been bitten by the same spider that bit Peter Parker. She goes on to become the web-slinging superhero known as Silk.

It’s unlikely that Cindy Moon already has spider powers but it’s possible she’ll get them in the third Spider-Man game. Marvel’s Spider-Man has one Spider-Man, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has two and, well, I’ll let you do the math.

So, if you were curious as to how Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 sets up a sequel, it hints at the return of Doctor Octopus, the creation of the Green Goblin and the introduction of Silk, a third spider-powered superhero.

