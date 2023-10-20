Warning: The following article on if Doctor Octopus is in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 contains spoilers for the game.

Marvel’s Spider-Man’s big bad was Otto Octavius, aka Doctor Octopus. Despite starting out as Peter Parker’s mentor, the two ultimately came to blows. But has he returned for the sequel? If you’re wondering is Doctor Octopus in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, here’s the answer.

Here’s How Doctor Octopus Appears in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

At the end of Marvel’s Spider-Man, Doctor Octopus wasn’t in a particularly good state and was suffering from a degenerative neurological disease. The substances he was exposed to as part of his research did a number on his mind and body.

His research wasn’t just to help others, he also hoped to address his own condition. And when the credits rolled, he wasn’t in a good state. He warned Peter that if he went to prison, losing his arms, he’d be “trapped in this useless body.”

Marvel’s Spider-Geddon comics crossover, which introduced the Insomniac version of Peter Parker to the main Marvel-616 timeline, also confirmed that, without his arms, Doc Ock’s future was pretty bleak.

So, going by that, I didn’t expect him to figure into Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. During the course of the game he’s still imprisoned on the Raft, the game’s supervillain prison. You don’t get to fight him, nor does he have a hand in the game’s events.

However, Doctor Octopus does appear briefly at the end of Marvel’s Spider-Man, in a post-credit scene. Without spoiling the main game too much, Norman Osborn has reason to revenge himself upon Spider-Man and visits Otto in prison.

Otto’s still behind bars – or plexiglass – but the implication is that he’s going to work with Norman Osborn in a sequel, if the game gets one. He’s also looking a lot healthier than the ending of Marvel’s Spider-Man (and Spider-Geddon #0) implied.

So, the answer to is Doctor Octopus in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is yes, but only in a post-credit scene.

