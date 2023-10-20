Is Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s Deluxe Edition Worth Buying or Upgrading For?

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 comes in two flavours: the regular just-the-game edition and the Deluxe Edition. You may be wondering if Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s Deluxe Edition is worth buying or upgrading for, and here’s what you need to know.

Is Marvel Spider-Man 2’s Deluxe Edition Content Worth It?

What do you get in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 for $10 extra? Along with the pre-order incentives (which you can find here) you get the following:

10 unique suits (5 for each Spider-Hero)

Additional Photo Mode frames and stickers

2 skill points (5 total if you pre-order)

The real draw is the 10 extra suits, five for Miles Morales and five for Peter Parker. You can cast your eyes over the suits below and maybe you’ll be absolutely blown away by them.

Related: Does Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Have New Game+, Answered

I’m not particularly impressed. The Apunkalyptic Suit is kind of cool, but it’s not worth forking out $10 for. Now, if there were Marvel Zombies skins in there, I’d put my money down straight away.

I don’t think these suits are worth it. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has 60+ suits, including colour variants, which is plenty to be going on with. And the skill points, that’s not a big draw for me either.

But that’s just my opinion. What you should do is take a look at those suits above. If you’re immediately struck by how awesome they are, go ahead and buy or upgrade to the Deluxe Edition of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. But if your reaction is more along the lines of “Meh..”, then don’t bother.

And that’s what you need to know about whether Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s Deluxe Edition is worth buying or upgrading for.

If you’re looking for more, check out our guide to all the voice actors and cast of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.