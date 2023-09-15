All Day 1 Patch Notes For Mortal Kombat 1 (MK1)

Mortal Kombat 1 is here, and the game is a soft reboot that offers a new spin on some very familiar characters. And, arriving alongside the game, is the near-compulsory day 1 patch. If you want to know just what it does, here are all day 1 patch notes for Mortal Kombat 1.
What Mortal Kombat 1’s Day 1 Patch Does
The day 1 patch for Mortal Kombat 1 is specifically for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of the game, as the Nintendo Switch and PC ports are being handled by different developers. There’s no news of a patch for those versions yet.
The patch fixes bugs, rebalances some boss fights, adds polish and so on, all the kind of things you might expect. It also improves the game’s accessibility options.
Related: Does Mortal Kombat 1 Have Crossplay?
What’s more unexpected is that it adds in some new finishing moves. The patch notes don’t specify, but I’m assuming NetherRealm is talking about Brutalities. If they’re adding in main character fatalities after going gold, that seems a little off, and itmakes me wonder what state the unpatched, disc version is in.
Matchmaking has also been improved, so you can go online and get your backside kicked almost immediately. And if you’re wondering exactly what the patch fixes, here are all the patch notes, republished from the official MK1 website.
General
- General bug fixes
- Added and fleshed out accessibility options
- Character polish and tuning pass
- Added numerous additional finishing moves
- Improved and refined UI to include additional new options
Invasions
- Substantial revisions and polish on various encounters
- General UI Improvements
- General bug fixes
- Rebalanced boss fights
- Adjusted mesa progression
- Added Season 1 content
- Added challenge towers in the gateway mesa
Story
- Improvements to the movie player
- Visual polish to numerous scenes
- Tuning of the story finale and final boss
- 4k resolution movies added
Online
- Improvements to matchmaking
- Bug fixes to online modes
Those are all the MK1 day one patch notes. You can expect additional patches to arrive a little further down the line, too.
If you’re looking for additional information on Mortal Kombat 1, check out the first look trailer for Jean-Claude Van Damme’s turn as Johnny Cage.