All Day 1 Patch Notes For Mortal Kombat 1 (MK1)

Mortal Kombat 1 is here, and the game is a soft reboot that offers a new spin on some very familiar characters. And, arriving alongside the game, is the near-compulsory day 1 patch. If you want to know just what it does, here are all day 1 patch notes for Mortal Kombat 1.

What Mortal Kombat 1’s Day 1 Patch Does

The day 1 patch for Mortal Kombat 1 is specifically for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of the game, as the Nintendo Switch and PC ports are being handled by different developers. There’s no news of a patch for those versions yet.

The patch fixes bugs, rebalances some boss fights, adds polish and so on, all the kind of things you might expect. It also improves the game’s accessibility options.

What’s more unexpected is that it adds in some new finishing moves. The patch notes don’t specify, but I’m assuming NetherRealm is talking about Brutalities. If they’re adding in main character fatalities after going gold, that seems a little off, and itmakes me wonder what state the unpatched, disc version is in.

Matchmaking has also been improved, so you can go online and get your backside kicked almost immediately. And if you’re wondering exactly what the patch fixes, here are all the patch notes, republished from the official MK1 website.

General

General bug fixes

Added and fleshed out accessibility options

Character polish and tuning pass

Added numerous additional finishing moves

Improved and refined UI to include additional new options

Invasions

Substantial revisions and polish on various encounters

General UI Improvements

General bug fixes

Rebalanced boss fights

Adjusted mesa progression

Added Season 1 content

Added challenge towers in the gateway mesa

Story

Improvements to the movie player

Visual polish to numerous scenes

Tuning of the story finale and final boss

4k resolution movies added

Online

Improvements to matchmaking

Bug fixes to online modes

Those are all the MK1 day one patch notes. You can expect additional patches to arrive a little further down the line, too.

