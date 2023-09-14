Mortal Kombat 1 is here, landing on four gaming platforms, including the Nintendo Switch. And with 24 characters, there’ll be plenty of blood to shed. But what if you want to play against someone on a different console? If you’re wondering does Mortal Kombat 1 have crossplay, here’s the answer.

What You Need to Know About Mortal Kombat 1 (MK1) and Crossplay

Mortal Kombat 1 does not currently have cross-platform play of any kind. The Steam version of MK1 was advertised as having cross-platform play, but any mention of the feature was removed. WB Games and NetherRealm have since confirmed that MK1 does not launch with crossplay, or Krossplay as they call it. That’s the bad news.

The good news is that they are working on Krossplay, and it’ll be implemented at some point post-launch. So the game could, eventually, have crossplay between PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. And Nintendo Switch and PC too, right?

It’s possible, but NetherRealm and WB Games haven’t specified which platforms will have Krossplay. MK11 had Krossplay, but it was only between PS5, PS4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. It was not available for PC, Nintendo Switch or Google Stadia.

NetherRealm has developed MK1 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, but, as explained on the official FAQ page, “QLOC is developing the Steam and Epic Games Store versions of the game. Shiver Entertainment and Saber Interactive are developing the Nintendo Switch version of the game.” So, while NetherRealm is overseeing all versions, the PC and Switch version have been developed separately. That could throw a spanner in the works as far as Krossplay is concerned.

So, the answer to does Mortal Kombat 1 have crossplay is no, but it's in the works. However, don't count on it coming to every platform.