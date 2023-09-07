Mortal Kombat 1 Seemingly Loses Crossplay Feature

Less than two weeks from the game’s release, NetherRealm Studios has seemingly removed crossplay functionality from Mortal Kombat 1.

On Mortal Kombat 1‘s Steam page, the game previously listed the title as supporting cross-platform play. However, that’s since been removed from the page, as spotted by Twitter user BruskPoet. The prior entry in the series, Mortal Kombat 11, featured crossplay (or Krossplay, as NetherRealm Studios called it). However, that was only across Xbox and PlayStation, and the feature didn’t make it to PC or Switch.

The “Crossplay” feature that was on Mortal Kombat 1’s Steam page has now been REMOVED. No official word from WB or NRS. Reminder that “Crossplay & Cross Progession” information was removed from MK1’s website that indicated “info coming soon” (Source: https://t.co/xY24CjUWv8) pic.twitter.com/z0uGJ24id2 — BruskPoet (@BruskPoet) September 5, 2023

It’s still possible that crossplay will arrive in Mortal Kombat 1 eventually, but this isn’t the first time that NetherRealm Studios and publisher Warner Bros. Games have walked back the promise of cross-platform functionality. The official Mortal Kombat 1 FAQ originally stated, “We plan to add cross-play or cross-progression support post-launch.” However, that was also quietly removed, with only screenshots to show it ever existed.

It doesn’t bode well for any fans looking forward to a bit of multi-platform Kombat. Mortal Kombat has a huge following and splitting up the game’s player base is a bad idea. Street Fighter 6, perhaps MK1’s biggest competitor, already supports crossplay. There’s been no official statement from WB Games or NetherRealm Studios, and we certainly hope that clarification is forthcoming prior to Mortal Kombat 1′s Sept. 19 launch.

Billed as a reboot of the franchise, Mortal Kombat 1 takes place after Fire God Liu Kang created a new universe. However, the game will feature familiar faces from the character’s past, including such franchise mainstays as Scorpion, Sub-Zero, and Johnny Cage. Mortal Kombat 1 will also feature Megan Fox playing the role of the vampire Nitara, a revelation that had fans online celebrating, especially due to her turn as the titular demonically possessed teenager in 2008’s Jennifer’s Body.