If you want to know all the MultiVersus DLC characters and when they are released, then we are here to help. There is going to be a fairly large roster of characters in the fighting game, but while some will arrive at launch, others will come later.

Recommended Videos

All MultiVersus DLC Characters & When They Release

Outside of the normal roster, the new additions that have been confirmed are Agent Smith, Banana Guard, The Joker, and Jason Vorhees. One could argue that these are all evil characters, and if you disagree with us because of the Banana Guards, then we’ll just assume that you’ve not watched Adventure Time, and you should, but that’s an aside.

The only one of these that had a previously announced release date was Jason Vorhees, who released on May 28, alongside the game, as part of the Premium Battle Pass. The good news on that front, though, is that the MultiVersus Battle Pass will give you enough premium currency, called Gleamium here, to purchase the next one. That means that, as long as you’re committed, you’ll only have to buy one Battle Pass.

The other three characters didn’t have proper release dates, but some of them are available on launch. Agent Smith can be acquired by defeating bosses in the Rifts mode. Meanwhile, Joker can be purchased in the game’s store. There’s a chance that other characters, like Banana Guard, will be released alongside other Battle Passes. However, we think that option is a little less likely as the first Battle Pass will last for a full eight weeks, and we’re assuming characters in MultiVersus will come in fairly regularly.

Related: All Voice Actors & Cast List for MultiVersus

We’re expecting more MultiVersus DLC characters to be announced, and we’ll keep this page updated every time that happens. So, make sure you keep your TV tuned to this channel if you want to know what’s coming up.

MultiVersus launches on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more