Want to know all the voice actors and the cast list for MultiVersus? With so many beloved characters, the voice actors have a lot to prove if they want to help the game live up to its premise. It’s not like Warner Bros. lacks money though.

All Voice Actors & Cast List for MultiVersus

Here we’ve got a list of all of the voice actors announced for the MultiVersus crew so far. New characters are being announced regularly though, as are DLC fighters, so it’s worth checking back if you find yourself going, “Where do I recognize that person from?” whenever you’re pitted against a fighter a few times.

Arya Stark – Maisie Williams

Banana Guard – Austen Moret

Batman – Kevin Conroy

Black Adam – Bob Carter

BMO, Lady Rainicorn – Niki Yang

Bugs Bunny, Tom + Jerry, Marvin the Martian – Eric Bauza

Cake the Cat – Roz Ryan

Fern – Hayden Ezzy

Finn the Human – Jeremy Shada

Garnet – Estelle

Gizmo, Stripe, Uncle Shagworthy – Daniel Ross

Harley Quinn – Tara Strong

Iron Giant – Jonathan Lipow

Jake the Dog – John DiMaggio

Lebron – John Bentley

Morty – Harry Belden

Reindog – Andrew Frankel

Rick – Ian Cardoni

Shaggy – Matthew Lillard

Steven Universe – Daniel Divenere

Superman, Black Lantern Superman – George Newbern

Taz the Tasmanian Devil – Jim Cummings

The Joker – Mark Hamill

The Man in Black – Imari Williams

Velma – Kate Micucci

Wonder Woman, Black Lantern Wonder Woman – Abby Trott

The talent on show in this game is genuinely astounding. Along with several actors and voice actors that have played the characters before, both on screen as themselves and as voice actors, you’ve got the likes of Estelle, a famous singer, and even Mark Hamill and the late Keven Conroy playing opposite each other again.

We’ll keep the list updated as often as we can, so don’t be surprised if you find new MultiVersus actors on the list. It’s also worth noting that there are more variant characters than just the ones we’ve listed, but they’re nearly always voiced by the same actor as the standard version of the character. We’ve just listed the ones where the voice may sound notably different.

It turns out that voice actors are really good at changing their voices and being all talented and stuff. We’re not jealous, we’d just like it if they left a little bit of talent lying around for the rest of us? Anyway, have fun duking it out in MultiVersus while singing American Boy.

MultiVersus will be available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC on May 28, 2024.

