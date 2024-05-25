Want to know all the voice actors and the cast list for MultiVersus? With so many beloved characters, the voice actors have a lot to prove if they want to help the game live up to its premise. It’s not like Warner Bros. lacks money though.
All Voice Actors & Cast List for MultiVersus
Here we’ve got a list of all of the voice actors announced for the MultiVersus crew so far. New characters are being announced regularly though, as are DLC fighters, so it’s worth checking back if you find yourself going, “Where do I recognize that person from?” whenever you’re pitted against a fighter a few times.
- Arya Stark – Maisie Williams
- Banana Guard – Austen Moret
- Batman – Kevin Conroy
- Black Adam – Bob Carter
- BMO, Lady Rainicorn – Niki Yang
- Bugs Bunny, Tom + Jerry, Marvin the Martian – Eric Bauza
- Cake the Cat – Roz Ryan
- Fern – Hayden Ezzy
- Finn the Human – Jeremy Shada
- Garnet – Estelle
- Gizmo, Stripe, Uncle Shagworthy – Daniel Ross
- Harley Quinn – Tara Strong
- Iron Giant – Jonathan Lipow
- Jake the Dog – John DiMaggio
- Lebron – John Bentley
- Morty – Harry Belden
- Reindog – Andrew Frankel
- Rick – Ian Cardoni
- Shaggy – Matthew Lillard
- Steven Universe – Daniel Divenere
- Superman, Black Lantern Superman – George Newbern
- Taz the Tasmanian Devil – Jim Cummings
- The Joker – Mark Hamill
- The Man in Black – Imari Williams
- Velma – Kate Micucci
- Wonder Woman, Black Lantern Wonder Woman – Abby Trott
Related: All Pre-Order Bonuses & Editions for MultiVersus
The talent on show in this game is genuinely astounding. Along with several actors and voice actors that have played the characters before, both on screen as themselves and as voice actors, you’ve got the likes of Estelle, a famous singer, and even Mark Hamill and the late Keven Conroy playing opposite each other again.
We’ll keep the list updated as often as we can, so don’t be surprised if you find new MultiVersus actors on the list. It’s also worth noting that there are more variant characters than just the ones we’ve listed, but they’re nearly always voiced by the same actor as the standard version of the character. We’ve just listed the ones where the voice may sound notably different.
It turns out that voice actors are really good at changing their voices and being all talented and stuff. We’re not jealous, we’d just like it if they left a little bit of talent lying around for the rest of us? Anyway, have fun duking it out in MultiVersus while singing American Boy.
MultiVersus will be available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC on May 28, 2024.