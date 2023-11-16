All New Customizations for Blood Elves & Druids in WoW Dragonflight

With the Guardians of the Dream update for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, we get some awesome new customizations for your characters. In this article, we’ll be covering all the new additions you can get in this exciting update.

Blood Elf Hair Customization Options

It’s no secret that Blood Elves are a fan favorite race in WoW. I myself have made many Blood Elves. You really can’t knock those handsome mugs! The Guardians of the Dream update adds a total of four new hair colors you can style your Blood Elves with. As pictured above, there are very nice-looking shades of blue, purple, pink, and green that are now available to apply from the Barbershop in game.

All New Druid Forms in Guardians of the Dream

The Druid class is really getting some special treatment this patch thanks to a whole host of amazing new forms and customizations. We have spectacular blue, purple, and green Dreamsaber Cat forms that match the theme of the update. Much like changing the hairstyle on your Blood Elf, all you need to do is take your Druid to the Barbershop and you’ll be able to alter your forms to any of these sweet new ones!

There’s a whole lot more alongside the new Dreamsaber forms, too. The Druid Bear form gets a new yellow-themed Runebear version, as well as brown, white, and black palettes for the Umbraclaw Bear form. The Bristlebruin Bear form gets a very nice green and ash color choice as well.

Travel forms also get some love in the Guardians of the Dream update. The Gladeheart Travel form now comes in green, gold, and ash colorings. I personally love the golden color on this form! Meanwhile, the Dreamtalons form now comes in black/purple, blue, red/green, purple/blue, and white/green.

Even the Aquatic form gets a new design to choose. This is the Dreaming Nae’dra form and it’s certainly worth trying out! For flying around, we’ve got the Somnowl Flight form that comes in the following colors: Slumbering; Azure; and Anu’relos, Flame’s Guidance.

Last but certainly not least, Guardians of the Dream also introduces new customizations for the Moonkin form. Head to your local Barber and you can expect to see new options for all of the following variables: colors, beaks, horns, eyebrows, whiskers, feathers, decorations, and even effects. There are a ton of options here, so it’s well worth heading to a Barber to check them out with your Moonkin!

Those are all the new customizations for the Blood Elves and Druids in the Guardians of the Dream update for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. Now you can head into Season 3 of the latest expansion looking better than ever!