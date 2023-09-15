All New Moves in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC

With the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s first DLC expansion, The Teal Mask, we get a whole bunch of new content. Alongside a new region and new Pokémon, we also get some brand new moves added in to the games. There are four new moves as well as 30 returning moves available as TMs. Here’s a breakdown of all the new and returning moves and TMs in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s The Teal Mask DLC.

All New TMs in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC

New Moves

For the new moves, there are only four, and they are all related to the new Pokémon introduced with in DLC. They are as follows:

Blood Moon – Normal Type | 140 Power | 100 Accuracy | The user unleashes the full brunt of its spirit from a full moon that shines as red as blood. This move can’t be used twice in a row. This is a move that can be learnt by Ursaluna.

Matcha Gotcha – Grass Type | 80 Power | 90 Accuracy | The user fires a blast of tea that it mixed. The user’s HP is restored by up to half the damage taken by the target. This may also leave the target with a burn. This move is learnt by Sinistcha.

Syrup Bomb – Grass Type | 60 Power | 85 Accuracy | The user sets off an explosion of sticky candy syrup. This coats the target and causes the target’s Speed stat to drop each turn for three turns. This is a move learnt by Dipplin.

Ivy Cudgel – Grass Type | 100 Power | 100 Accuracy | The user strikes with an ivy-wrapped cudgel. This move’s type changes depending on the mask worn by the user. It has a heightened chance of landing a critical hit. This is a move learnt by Ogerpon.

Returning Moves

We get a whopping 30 TMs bringing back moves to teach your Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet. This is a huge update for competitive battling! Moves like Toxic, Knock Off, Icicle Spear, and Scald are all incredible for battling. Competitive players will be happy to have these options back to improve their teams.

Here’s the full list of returning TMs:

Move TM Number Roar 172 Charge 173 Haze 174 Toxic 175 Sand Tomb 176 Spite 177 Gravity 178 Smack Down 179 Gyro Ball 180 Knock Off 181 Bug Bite 182 Super Fang 183 Vacuum Wave 184 Lunge 185 High Horsepower 186 Icicle Spear 187 Scald 188 Heat Crash 189 Solar Blade 190 Uproar 191 Focus Punch 192 Weather Ball 193 Grassy Glide 194 Burning Jealousy 195 Flip Turn 196 Dual Wingbeat 197 Poltergeist 198 Lash Out 199 Scale Shot 200 Misty Explosion 201

That covers it for all the new and returning moves in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC. As you can see, there are a some cool new moves making their debut along with the new Pokémon, as well as a whole bunch of awesome moves making a return to the series. These will give us a lot more powerful and useful moves to use with our Pokémon which is great to see!

If you’re looking for more guides to the game, check out our coverage of how to evolve Feebas into Milotic in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s The Teal Mask DLC.