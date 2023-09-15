Video Games

All New Moves in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC

By
0
Dragon Type Weaknesses in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

With the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s first DLC expansionThe Teal Mask, we get a whole bunch of new content. Alongside a new region and new Pokémon, we also get some brand new moves added in to the games. There are four new moves as well as 30 returning moves available as TMs. Here’s a breakdown of all the new and returning moves and TMs in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s The Teal Mask DLC.

All New TMs in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC

New Moves

For the new moves, there are only four, and they are all related to the new Pokémon introduced with in DLC. They are as follows:

  • Blood Moon – Normal Type | 140 Power | 100 Accuracy | The user unleashes the full brunt of its spirit from a full moon that shines as red as blood. This move can’t be used twice in a row. This is a move that can be learnt by Ursaluna.
  • Matcha Gotcha – Grass Type | 80 Power | 90 Accuracy | The user fires a blast of tea that it mixed. The user’s HP is restored by up to half the damage taken by the target. This may also leave the target with a burn. This move is learnt by Sinistcha.
  • Syrup Bomb – Grass Type | 60 Power | 85 Accuracy | The user sets off an explosion of sticky candy syrup. This coats the target and causes the target’s Speed stat to drop each turn for three turns. This is a move learnt by Dipplin.
  • Ivy Cudgel – Grass Type | 100 Power | 100 Accuracy | The user strikes with an ivy-wrapped cudgel. This move’s type changes depending on the mask worn by the user. It has a heightened chance of landing a critical hit. This is a move learnt by Ogerpon.

Related: Controversy Evolves After Pokémon Trailer Seemingly Uses Uncredited Fan-Made Music

Returning Moves

We get a whopping 30 TMs bringing back moves to teach your Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet. This is a huge update for competitive battling! Moves like Toxic, Knock Off, Icicle Spear, and Scald are all incredible for battling. Competitive players will be happy to have these options back to improve their teams.

Here’s the full list of returning TMs:

Move TM Number
Roar 172
Charge 173
Haze 174
Toxic 175
Sand Tomb 176
Spite 177
Gravity 178
Smack Down 179
Gyro Ball 180
Knock Off 181
Bug Bite 182
Super Fang 183
Vacuum Wave 184
Lunge 185
High Horsepower 186
Icicle Spear 187
Scald 188
Heat Crash 189
Solar Blade 190
Uproar 191
Focus Punch 192
Weather Ball 193
Grassy Glide 194
Burning Jealousy 195
Flip Turn 196
Dual Wingbeat 197
Poltergeist 198
Lash Out 199
Scale Shot 200
Misty Explosion 201

That covers it for all the new and returning moves in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC. As you can see, there are a some cool new moves making their debut along with the new Pokémon, as well as a whole bunch of awesome moves making a return to the series. These will give us a lot more powerful and useful moves to use with our Pokémon which is great to see!

If you’re looking for more guides to the game, check out our coverage of how to evolve Feebas into Milotic in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s The Teal Mask DLC.

About the author

Alex Berry
Alex Berry is a freelance contributor at The Escapist. Alex has been writing about games for less than a year but is thoroughly enjoying it. Having worked in marketing as his main role, he’s no stranger to writing creatively. His coverage ranges from funny takes on the latest games to a whole bunch of guide content. Alex is a jack of all trades when it comes to games, playing almost every new title that shows promise. From RPGs to shooters, all the way through to sports games, he plays it all, although he does have a soft spot for turn-based RPGs having started out his gaming journey with a copy of Pokémon Red on the original Game Boy. Alex has a master's degree in Business and is fascinated by online game economies, often spending a lot of time finding ways to maximize wealth in these games (but he should really be doing that in real life instead).
More Stories by Alex Berry