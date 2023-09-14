How to Evolve Feebas in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC

The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 1: The Teal Mask is the first of the two part DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. With this first DLC, we gain access to the Kitakami region, and with it a bunch of returning Pokémon. One I’m personally very excited to have back is Feebas, and more specifically it’s awesome evolved form: Milotic. If you’ve got the DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and would like a Feebas for yourself, I’ll be covering where to find one and how to evolve it into Milotic in this guide.

Where to Find and Catch Feebas in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC

First we’ll need to find ourselves a Feebas to catch. They spawn in a very specific location in the Kitakami region. In the middle area of the map, you’ll see the Crystal Pool location. That’s where you’ll want to head.

Related: Ash Ketchum’s Voice Actor Shares Emotional Reaction to Final Pokémon Scene

Towards the back of the Crystal Pool area, there is a small cave entrance.

Inside the cave, you’ll have to drop down twice to get deeper inside cave, and you’ll end up landing in a pool of water after the second drop down.

This pool of water inside the cave is where Feebas spawns! Head through the opening and run around or wait inside for Feebas to spawn. It can take a bit so just be patient. Be aware that they also spawn at up to level 70+ so you’ll need a good team on hand to catch one.

Where to Find the Prism Scale to Evolve Feebas

Now that you’ve caught yourself a Feebas, we of course want to evolve it in to a Milotic. You’ll need to find a Prism Scale for that. Head to this location next to Fellhorn Gorge.

Just across a pool of water in this area, you’ll spot a glowing red item on the ground. Head on over and pick it up to get yourself the Prism Scale. Now you can open your bag and select the Prism Scale and choose to give it to Feebas.

Related: Pokémon Is Throwing Everything at the Wall to Stay Relevant

Now here’s the problematic part, Feebas is a trade to evolve Pokémon. So you’ll either need to have a friend or family member to trade to and then have them trade it back as an evolved Milotic. Or you’ll need to find someone online who’s looking to do the same thing and trade Feebas with them.

That covers where to find and catch Feebas and how to evolve them into Milotic in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC. It’s a tricky Pokémon to find and annoying to evolve but totally worth it for Milotic!

If you’re looking for more guides, check out how to evolve Munchlax into Snorlax in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC.