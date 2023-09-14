Video Games

How to Evolve Munchlax in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC

Munchlax in Pokemon

Munchlax and its evolved form, Snorlax, are making their return Pokémon Scarlet and Violet thanks to the new The Teal Mask DLC. Over in the Kitakami region that you can access via the DLC once you’ve completed the main game is where you can find such new and returning Pokémon. In this guide we’ll be covering where you can find and catch Munchlax as well as how to evolve it in to a Snorlax in The Teal Mask DLC.

Where to Find and Catch Munchlax in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC

To find yourself a Munchlax, you’ll want to head to this location at the bottom right corner of the map.

Munchlax location pokemon Scarlet DLC

In this area near the trees not too far from the water is where the little hungry lads spawn. They can be tough to catch so make sure you have plenty of your preferred Pokeball type on hand.

Catching Munchlax in Pokemon Scarlet DLC

Once you’ve caught yourself a Munchlax, it will be a bit of a process if you want to evolve it into a Snorlax. You’ll need to increase your friendship rating with Munchlax to over 220. You can do this simply by walking around with them in your party, giving them items to hold, and letting them out to run alongside you. Using them to auto battle is also a good way to increase their friendship rating. Once they’ve hit that rating requirement you’ll just need to level them up once for them to become Snorlax!

That’s how you find, catch and evolve Munchlax in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC. Who doesn’t love Munchlax and Snorlax! It’s great to see them get added Scarlet and Violet.

If you’re looking for more on what’s coming in the game, check out our coverage of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s DLC plans.

