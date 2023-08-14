Pokémon Scarlet & Violet DLC Will Let You Catch All of Your Favorite Starters, Trailer Reveals

The Pokémon Company has revealed that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s DLC, The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 2: The Indigo Disc, will allow players to capture starter partners from past games in the series. The exciting update on some of the franchise’s most iconic monsters arrived as part of a recent trailer for the add-on content. Updated versions of all of your favorite starters appear in the footage and can be found in The Indigo Disc’s new location, Blueberry Academy. You might remember this multi-biome area from last week’s Pokémon Presents, which teased the location as one of the most substantial Pokémon Scarlet and Violet additions yet.

From Bulbasaur to Oshawott, to Torchic, it looks like Blueberry Academy will house every single starter the series has introduced over the last 27 years. However, it’s unclear if the location will also feature Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s starters, Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. Even if the newest trio can’t be found in The Indigo Disc, Blueberry Academy will have plenty to keep players busy.

The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 2: The Indigo Disc will also include some new Pokémon and abilities to master when the content launches for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players. Psychic Noise, for example, is a new move that deals damage and keeps your opponent from healing. There’s also Upper Hand, an attack that strikes before the target uses their priority move. As for its new Pokémon, there is the Legendary Raikou’s…taller ancestor, Raging Bolt, and the Steel/Psychic type, Iron Crown. The trailer makes sure to give players a taste of all of these additions, as well as a new, all-encompassing Tera Type.

You can see some old and new friends coming to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet in The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 2: The Indigo Disc starter trailer below.

The Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC, The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, will debut with Part 1: The Teal Mask next month on September 13, 2023. The Indigo Disc does not have a release date yet but is expected to drop winter 2023. In other words, there will almost certainly be more to share before the add-on content releases, so be sure to stay tuned for any updates.